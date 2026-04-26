'Singers Are Sadhaks, Not Mood-Makers': Kailash Kher Refuses To Sing At Delhi Event

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kailash Kher refused to sing on demand at an awards show.

He explained artists are not mood-makers but seekers.

Kher compared musicians to Tendulkar and army soldiers.

His refusal sparked debate on artist dignity online.

Famous singer Kailash Kher has sparked a big debate after refusing to “sing on demand” at an awards show. The moment, widely shared online, shows the Sufi‑rock legend turning down a casual request to belt out “two lines” for fun. His strong words about respect for artists have now divided social media, with many fans and critics taking opposite stands.

Kailash Kher’s Stand Sparks Debate

The incident happened on 25 April at the seventh edition of the Six Sigma Leadership Summit in Healthcare, held at the Taj Palace in Delhi. As Kailash walked on stage, the host joked and asked him to sing a few lines to “set the mood” for the audience. Instead of performing, Kailash expressed clear discomfort. He said, “Yahi main badalna chahta hoon, yahi mere mann main lalak lagi hui, yahi badalna hai. Ki gayak ko, sangeet ko aise naa mana jaaye ki sirf do line aa gaa dijiye, mood bana dijiye. Yeh bahut galat hai. Yeh request hi mat kijiye.” In English, he meant: this is exactly what he wants to change, because singers and music should not be treated like mood‑makers who simply deliver two lines whenever asked.

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Kailash went on to compare musicians to two highly respected figures: cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and an army soldier. He said, “Aap kya Sachin Tendulkar ko bolenge ki ek zara chakka lagake dikha dijiye? Is Prithvi pe koi nahi aisa karta. Yaa kisi army ke jawan ko nahi bolenge ki aapni position leke ek zara shot laga dijiye. Voh mat kariye please. Clown mat banane dijiye kalakar ko. Sadhak ko ek manoranjak mat banaiye. Artists, Sadhak hote hain, voh aapne mann ke hote hain.” He stressed that an artist is a seeker, not a clown created for instant entertainment.

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Netizens Reactions

His remarks triggered mixed reactions online. Some praised him, calling it a “powerful reply” and saying that someone finally spoke up for artists’ dignity. Others criticised him, arguing that if two lines of singing can make people happy, there is nothing wrong in doing so. A few comments also questioned whether he would refuse the same request if a powerful producer, director or businessman had made it instead.