Is Briar University Real? Here’s Where Prime Video’s Off Campus Was Actually Filmed

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Video's 'Off Campus' filmed at Vancouver locations, not fictional Briar University.

University of British Columbia served as the main filming site for campus scenes.

Various Vancouver city spots also featured as backdrops for the series.

Vancouver's infrastructure and scenery make it a popular filming destination.

Prime Video’s latest series Off Campus revolves around a fictional university called Briar, though the show itself was filmed at multiple real-life locations in Vancouver, Canada. Adapted from Elle Kennedy’s popular hockey romance book series, the drama explores the lives of Briar University students and hockey players, centering on characters such as Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham. Following the show’s release, many viewers have been wondering whether Briar University is an actual institution and where the campus scenes were shot.

Is Briar University A Real Place?

Briar University does not exist in reality and was created specifically for the story. Both Elle Kennedy’s Off Campus novels and the Prime Video adaptation present Briar as an imagined private university based in Massachusetts. The campus acts as the primary backdrop of the story and is home to the fictional Briar Hawks hockey team.

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Where Was Off Campus Filmed?

Even though Briar University is fictional, the series was largely shot in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The production team used several real-world locations around Vancouver to recreate the university environment seen in the show.

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University Of British Columbia (UBC)

A major filming location for Off Campus was the University of British Columbia, located in Vancouver. Reports suggest that UBC doubled as Briar University for much of the series. Scenes were reportedly filmed around the Irving K. Barber Learning Centre, while hockey-related sequences took place near the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre. Various outdoor pathways, library areas, and campus spaces at the university also feature prominently in the series.

Other Vancouver Filming Spots

In addition to campus settings, production extended to different parts of Vancouver. Various restaurants, nightlife venues, neighborhoods, and residential areas across the city served as backdrops for multiple scenes. The Heatley reportedly stood in for Malone’s Bar, while the DOUGLAS hotel was used for Dean’s New York apartment.

Production reports indicate that filming for the first season started in June 2025 and concluded later that year in Vancouver.

Why Vancouver Became The Filming Choice

Vancouver continues to attract television productions due to its scenic campuses, vibrant urban landscape, and film-friendly infrastructure. The city has previously served as a shooting location for well-known titles such as Riverdale, along with several Netflix and Prime Video productions.

For Off Campus, Vancouver’s university settings reportedly helped capture the authentic college atmosphere while reflecting the icy hockey culture central to Elle Kennedy’s novels.