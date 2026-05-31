H Vinoth’s Cryptic Reply On Jana Nayagan Release Goes Viral: 'Even If I Had The Courage…'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Director H Vinoth cryptically addresses Vijay's delayed film Jana Nayagan.

Film awaits CBFC certification, causing uncertainty for its release.

Producer and minister confirm ongoing certification process, citing regulations.

Jana Nayagan faced prior delays and an alleged leak incident.

Director H Vinoth’s much-awaited film Jana Nayagan, featuring Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, and Pooja Hegde, has reportedly remained pending with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for over five months. During a promotional event for Pandiraaj’s Parimala & Co, the filmmaker was questioned about the status of Vijay’s anticipated final movie and responded in an intriguing way.

H Vinoth Talks About Jana Nayagan

H Vinoth appeared alongside Pandiraaj, Pa Ranjith, Sandy Master, and Santhosh in a promotional discussion on SS Music for Parimala & Co. During the interaction, the host brought up the much-discussed film and asked, “Tamil Nadu has already asked you this question; now I’m asking it too. When can we expect Jana Nayagan to release?” The audience responded enthusiastically, prompting Vinoth to answer with a mysterious remark: “That is not up to me. I don’t even dare to tell you the truth. Even if I had the courage, you wouldn’t have the courage to share it.” While Santhosh and Ranjith laughed at his response, the anchor appeared momentarily speechless before wishing him success.

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Why Is Jana Nayagan Facing Delays?

Speculation around the film’s release intensified after ticketing platform BookMyShow displayed the movie with a June release window, while District reportedly mentioned June 19 as the release date. This sparked excitement among fans, who believed the movie might arrive close to Vijay’s 52nd birthday on June 22. However, producer Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions later clarified that the project is still awaiting CBFC approval.

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Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Film Technology and Cinematograph Act, Rajmohan Arumugam, also addressed the issue, stating, “The film can be released only after obtaining censor certification. If the censor certificate is granted, we can release it. The related work is also underway.” He further explained, “This is not just about the film Jana Nayagan. We cannot do such things to any film for political reasons or any other reasons. It can only be released after all required certifications are properly and legally obtained. The work for that is currently in progress.”

Originally planned for a theatrical debut during Pongal in January, ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections, Jana Nayagan was unexpectedly postponed due to delays in obtaining CBFC certification. Reports suggest that after an examining committee member raised objections, the film was referred to the revising committee at the final stage. Although producer Venkat K Narayana sought legal intervention, the effort reportedly did not change the outcome. In April, the movie surfaced online through an alleged leak, leading authorities to make nine arrests.