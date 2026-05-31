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HomeEntertainmentH Vinoth’s Cryptic Reply On Jana Nayagan Release Goes Viral: 'Even If I Had The Courage…'

H Vinoth’s Cryptic Reply On Jana Nayagan Release Goes Viral: 'Even If I Had The Courage…'

H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, and Pooja Hegde, continues to face delays due to pending CBFC certification. During a promotional event, Vinoth reacted cryptically.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 31 May 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Director H Vinoth cryptically addresses Vijay's delayed film Jana Nayagan.
  • Film awaits CBFC certification, causing uncertainty for its release.
  • Producer and minister confirm ongoing certification process, citing regulations.
  • Jana Nayagan faced prior delays and an alleged leak incident.

Director H Vinoth’s much-awaited film Jana Nayagan, featuring Tamil Nadu chief minister and actor Vijay alongside Mamitha Baiju, Bobby Deol, and Pooja Hegde, has reportedly remained pending with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for over five months. During a promotional event for Pandiraaj’s Parimala & Co, the filmmaker was questioned about the status of Vijay’s anticipated final movie and responded in an intriguing way.

H Vinoth Talks About Jana Nayagan

H Vinoth appeared alongside Pandiraaj, Pa Ranjith, Sandy Master, and Santhosh in a promotional discussion on SS Music for Parimala & Co. During the interaction, the host brought up the much-discussed film and asked, “Tamil Nadu has already asked you this question; now I’m asking it too. When can we expect Jana Nayagan to release?” The audience responded enthusiastically, prompting Vinoth to answer with a mysterious remark: “That is not up to me. I don’t even dare to tell you the truth. Even if I had the courage, you wouldn’t have the courage to share it.” While Santhosh and Ranjith laughed at his response, the anchor appeared momentarily speechless before wishing him success.

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Why Is Jana Nayagan Facing Delays?

Speculation around the film’s release intensified after ticketing platform BookMyShow displayed the movie with a June release window, while District reportedly mentioned June 19 as the release date. This sparked excitement among fans, who believed the movie might arrive close to Vijay’s 52nd birthday on June 22. However, producer Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions later clarified that the project is still awaiting CBFC approval.

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Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Film Technology and Cinematograph Act, Rajmohan Arumugam, also addressed the issue, stating, “The film can be released only after obtaining censor certification. If the censor certificate is granted, we can release it. The related work is also underway.” He further explained, “This is not just about the film Jana Nayagan. We cannot do such things to any film for political reasons or any other reasons. It can only be released after all required certifications are properly and legally obtained. The work for that is currently in progress.”

Originally planned for a theatrical debut during Pongal in January, ahead of the Tamil Nadu elections, Jana Nayagan was unexpectedly postponed due to delays in obtaining CBFC certification. Reports suggest that after an examining committee member raised objections, the film was referred to the revising committee at the final stage. Although producer Venkat K Narayana sought legal intervention, the effort reportedly did not change the outcome. In April, the movie surfaced online through an alleged leak, leading authorities to make nine arrests.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of H Vinoth's film Jana Nayagan?

Jana Nayagan has been pending with the CBFC for over five months. Producer Venkat K Narayana clarified that the project is still awaiting CBFC approval.

When can we expect Jana Nayagan to release?

Director H Vinoth stated that the release is not up to him and he doesn't dare to tell the truth. The film can only be released after obtaining censor certification.

Why is Jana Nayagan facing release delays?

The film was postponed due to delays in obtaining CBFC certification. An examining committee member raised objections, leading to referral to the revising committee.

Has Jana Nayagan been leaked online?

Yes, in April, the movie surfaced online through an alleged leak, which led to nine arrests.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 31 May 2026 10:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Cinema News Pongal Release Vijay Final Film Jana Nayagan Release Date Vijay Jana Nayagan Release CBFC Delay Jana Nayagan Censor Issue Vijay Movie Update
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