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HomeEntertainmentIbrahim Ali Khan Pushes Palak Tiwari Inside To Dodge Paparazzi, Orry Takes A Sharp Dig

Ibrahim Ali Khan Pushes Palak Tiwari Inside To Dodge Paparazzi, Orry Takes A Sharp Dig

Ibrahim Ali Khan appeared to push Palak Tiwari inside a Mumbai cinema hall to avoid paparazzi photos, sparking fresh dating rumours. Singer Orry took a sharp, playful dig at the moment online.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 12:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari spotted at Mumbai cinema hall.
  • Ibrahim subtly pushed Palak to avoid paparazzi photos.
  • Singer Orry publicly mocked Ibrahim's protective paparazzi avoidance.
  • Social media users criticized Ibrahim's perceived attempt to hide Palak.

Dating rumours between Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari continue to spark buzz, and a new video has intensified the gossip. The couple has stayed silent about their relationship, but their latest Mumbai outing shows Ibrahim subtly pushing Palak inside a cinema hall to avoid paparazzi photos. Singer Orry now takes a sharp, playful dig at the moment, adding fuel to the online chatter.

Are Ibrahim And Palak Dating?

Dating rumours between Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari began in December 2022 after they were spotted together in Mumbai. Since then, the duo has consistently remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, yet their public appearances keep sending the gossip mills into overdrive.

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Ibrahim And Palak Spotted Together

On Wednesday, the rumoured couple was spotted exiting a cinema hall in Mumbai when paparazzi waiting outside quickly panned their cameras on them. Ibrahim stepped out first and, upon noticing the photographers, appeared to gently nudge Palak to remain behind him as they made their way out, seemingly trying to avoid being photographed together. The video shows Ibrahim exiting a multiplex while talking on a phone . As paparazzi crowded around to photograph him, Palak attempted to step out as well. However, Ibrahim appeared to push her back inside, seemingly trying to keep her away from the cameras.

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Despite Ibrahim's apparent attempt to keep Palak away from the cameras, the paparazzi were quick to catch on. They followed the action inside the premises and managed to capture Palak standing on the staircase. Later, Palak was seen laughing in an embarrassed way and taking a different exit by walking down the stairs.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

As the video caught attention on social media, Orry, who has previously been open about his relationship with Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan turning sour, took a dig at the clip. "The way he pushed her to protect himself from being seen with her," Orry wrote, adding to the chatter on social media.

Social Media Reactions

Online reactions were swift. One social media user wrote, "Why is he hiding her????" Another social media user wrote, "If he cannot respect her in front of the media, he should not push her like this". The video doing the rounds on social media appears to show Ibrahim subtly pushing Palak to stay inside, seemingly in a bid to avoid being spotted together by the paparazzi. As the video caught everyone's attention, Orry has added another layer to the buzz with a playful dig at the incident.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current relationship status of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari?

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status despite ongoing dating rumors. The rumors began in December 2022 after they were spotted together.

What happened during Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari's recent outing in Mumbai?

Ibrahim Ali Khan was seen subtly pushing Palak Tiwari back inside a cinema hall. He appeared to be trying to prevent paparazzi from photographing them together.

How did Orry react to the video of Ibrahim and Palak at the cinema hall?

Orry made a playful dig, commenting that Ibrahim pushed Palak to protect himself from being seen with her. This added to the online chatter about the incident.

How did Palak Tiwari react after Ibrahim Ali Khan pushed her at the cinema?

Palak was seen laughing embarrassedly and subsequently took a different exit from the premises. Paparazzi still managed to capture her on the staircase.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 12:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ibrahim Ali Khan Bollywood Couple Palak Tiwari Social Media Reaction Orry Dig
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