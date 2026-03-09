Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Gunshots Reported Outside Rihanna's Beverly Hills Mansion, 30-Year-Old Woman Detained

A woman has been arrested after shots were fired outside Rihanna’s Beverly Hills home while the singer was reportedly inside, police confirmed.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 09:43 AM (IST)
A tense situation unfolded outside Rihanna’s Beverly Hills residence after a woman was arrested for allegedly firing multiple gunshots towards the property while the global pop star was reportedly inside. The incident, which quickly drew the attention of law enforcement, occurred on the afternoon of March 8 in the upscale Los Angeles neighbourhood.

Authorities responded swiftly following reports of gunfire near the property. While the event sparked concern, officials confirmed that no injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing.

ALSO READ: ‘Good Luck With Spreading Hate’: Daisy Shah Fires Back At Troll Over Iftaari Post

Police Respond To Reports Of Gunfire

According to law enforcement sources cited by the Los Angeles Times, police were alerted to the situation after gunshots were heard near the singer’s home. Officers arrived at the location at approximately 1:21 pm local time after receiving emergency calls from the area.

Police quickly secured the scene and detained a 30-year-old woman believed to be connected to the incident. Officials stated that the suspect was taken into custody shortly after officers reached the location.

Initial reports suggest that several shots were fired from a vehicle before the individual attempted to leave the immediate area. Authorities have not yet disclosed the identity of the woman involved.

Dispatch Audio Indicates Multiple Shots Fired

Radio dispatch audio from the Los Angeles Police Department indicated that first responders reported hearing “approximately 10 shots” during the incident.

Investigators believe the shots were fired from a white Tesla, with authorities alleging that the suspect discharged multiple rounds from inside the vehicle in the direction of the residence. After firing the shots, the vehicle reportedly moved away from the area before officers intervened.

Further details regarding the circumstances or motive behind the shooting have not yet been made public.

Rihanna Was Reportedly Inside The Property

Reports indicate that Rihanna, 38, was inside the property at the time the incident occurred. The singer lives at the Beverly Hills residence with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, and their three children.

Despite the alarming nature of the event, police confirmed that no injuries were reported and no one inside the home was harmed.

Authorities also noted that the gunfire did not result in any immediate casualties, although the situation prompted a rapid response from local police units.

Investigation Continues

Law enforcement officials are continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Investigators are working to determine the suspect’s motive and whether the incident was specifically directed at the property or the individuals inside.

So far, representatives for Rihanna have not issued a public statement regarding the event.

The investigation remains active as authorities gather further information about the incident.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at Rihanna's Beverly Hills residence?

A woman was arrested for allegedly firing multiple gunshots towards Rihanna's property. The incident occurred on the afternoon of March 8, and law enforcement responded swiftly.

Was anyone injured during the shooting incident?

No injuries were reported. Officials confirmed that no one inside the home was harmed, and there were no immediate casualties.

Who was arrested in connection with the shooting?

A 30-year-old woman was taken into custody shortly after officers arrived at the scene. Her identity has not yet been disclosed.

Was Rihanna inside her home during the incident?

Reports indicate that Rihanna was inside the property at the time the shots were fired. She lives there with her partner, A$AP Rocky, and their children.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 09:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Celebrity News Rihanna Beverly Hills News Rohanna Shooting
