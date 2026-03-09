‘Good Luck With Spreading Hate’: Daisy Shah Fires Back At Troll Over Iftaari Post

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Actor Daisy Shah recently responded strongly to a social media user who questioned her stance on firecrackers after a video showed her helping prepare Iftaari food outdoors. The exchange quickly gained attention online, with the actress accusing the user of attempting to fuel hostility in the name of religion.

The moment unfolded after a clip surfaced showing Shah assisting people on the street while preparing food for Iftaari. While many viewers appreciated the gesture, one user attempted to highlight what they described as a contradiction between her earlier criticism of firecrackers and her presence at an Iftaari gathering.

Daisy Shah Calls Out Social Media User

Fire Crackers and cooking food are completely different from each other. Good luck with spreading hate in the name of religion. I hope you get well soon 🙏 https://t.co/QNCN086CE4 — Daisy Shah (@ShahDaisy25) March 8, 2026

The controversy began when an X (formerly Twitter) user shared the video and wrote:

"Meet Daisy Shah. She has an issue with firecrackers. But she also attends Iftaar gatherings and cooks there."

Shah responded directly to the comment, dismissing the comparison and criticising the attempt to link two unrelated situations.

She replied, "Fire Crackers and cooking food are completely different from each other. Good luck with spreading hate in the name of religion. I hope you get well soon."

Her response quickly circulated across social media, with several users reacting to the exchange and discussing the broader issue of online discourse around public figures.

Previous Firecracker Incident In Mumbai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy Shah (@shahdaisy)

Shah had earlier drawn attention for speaking out against firecrackers during an election campaign near her home in Mumbai. At the time, she posted a video on Instagram showing a fire that had broken out in a nearby residential building.

In the clip, the actor stood outside the building and pointed towards an apartment where the blaze had reportedly occurred. According to Shah, campaigners had been setting off firecrackers on the street as part of their election activities, which she believed triggered the incident.

She expressed concern over the lack of civic responsibility, explaining that around 200 people had gathered in the area and were even launching rockets during the election campaign in Bandra East. Shah also noted that her own residence was located close to the affected building and questioned whether the fire brigade had been alerted.

The video had previously sparked discussions about safety and accountability during public campaign events.

Daisy Shah’s Journey In The Film Industry

Before entering acting, Daisy Shah began her career in the entertainment industry as an assistant choreographer under Ganesh Acharya, contributing to films such as Zameen and Khakee. She later transitioned into modelling, appearing in several advertising campaigns and photo shoots.

Her acting career started with the 2011 Kannada film Bhadra, which marked her debut in a leading role. She later gained wider recognition in Hindi cinema with the Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho in 2014.

Over the years, Shah has appeared in films including Hate Story 3, Race 3, and Ramratan. She also participated in the stunt-based reality series Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

The actor’s most recent screen appearances include the 2023 film Mystery of the Tattoo and the 2024 web series Red Room.