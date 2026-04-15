HBO Max Officially Launches in India via JioHotstar, Warner Bros

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom HBO Max content now available exclusively on JioHotstar in India.

JioHotstar will host full Warner Bros. Discovery library, including HBO Originals.

New shows like Euphoria season 3, House of the Dragon season 2 coming.

Iconic series like Game of Thrones, Succession remain on JioHotstar.

Big, global entertainment is coming to an Indian screen near you. HBO Max, the home of hits like Succession, Game of Thrones and Euphoria, is now officially launching in India through a partnership with JioHotstar and Warner Bros. Discovery. This means the full HBO Max catalogue will sit inside JioHotstar as a dedicated “hub”, giving Indian viewers access to a huge set of premium shows and films in one place.

HBO Max Lands On JioHotstar In India

JioHotstar, owned by Reliance’s Viacom18, will host the entire Warner Bros. Discovery library, including all HBO and Max Originals, plus movies and series from Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios. It is the first time that all of Warner Bros.’ titles are available in India on a single streaming service.

James Gibbons, President of APAC at Warner Bros. Discovery, said in a statement: “India is one of the most vibrant streaming markets globally, and in JioHotstar, we have a partner with unmatched scale and a deep understanding of local audiences. The launch of HBO Max exclusively with JioHotstar marks the next chapter in our long‑standing collaboration, enabling us to broaden the reach of our premium brands and franchises, and build deeper connections with fans across the country.”

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Kevin Vaz, CEO – Entertainment, JioStar (which runs JioHotstar), added: “This marks a defining moment in how premium global content is accessed and experienced in India. By bringing HBO Max to JioHotstar, we are creating a unified destination for premium international content and raising the bar for quality content once again. We are combining scale, curation, quality and ease of access.”

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Shows Available On Jio Hotstar

New and upcoming HBO and Max Originals will land on JioHotstar in India, starting with the third season of Euphoria. Other big titles include the next season of House of the Dragon, the new DC Studios series Lanterns, and the eight‑episode first season of the HBO Original Harry Potter series titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. All these will release in 2026.

Fans can also continue watching existing hits such as The Last of Us, The White Lotus, The Pitt, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Succession, Dune: Prophecy, Sex and the City and Game of Thrones, all staying on JioHotstar. For Indian viewers, this shift means HBO Max is no longer just a distant global brand, but a built‑in, high‑quality entertainment hub inside their favourite local app.