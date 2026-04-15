Salman Khan’s Shera, Shah Rukh Khan’s Ravi Earn Crores? Ex-Security Chief Busts Viral Claims

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Security expert debunks viral bodyguard salary claims as fictional.

Ravi Singh's reported 2.7 crore annual salary deemed unrealistic.

Salman Khan's Shera likely earns from own diverse businesses.

Actual bodyguard pay depends on star's work and duty hours.

Bollywood loves big numbers, and nowhere is that truer than when it comes to the rumours about how much a star’s bodyguard earns. For years, fans have heard that Shah Rukh Khan’s trusted bodyguard Ravi Singh takes home a jaw‑dropping Rs 2.7 crore a year, while Salman Khan’s famous guard Shera pulls in around Rs 2 crore annually. But now an insider from the security world has stepped in to clear the air and called many of these claims “just random figures printed by someone.”

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In a recent podcast with host Siddharth Kannan, renowned security consultant Yusuf Ibrahim addressed the viral rumours head‑on. When asked about the widely shared claim that Ravi Singh earns Rs 2.7 crore per year, Yusuf said, “See, I told you, we don’t come to know how much someone is earning.” He then added, “Itna possible nahi hai (It’s not possible),” making it clear that such astronomical yearly salaries for a single bodyguard sound unrealistic to him.

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Yusuf Ibrahim Clears Air On The Payment Rumours

Yusuf took a slightly different line when questioned about Salman Khan’s long‑time guard, Shera, whose real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly. “See, Salman Khan’s Shera has his own business, he has his own security company,” Yusuf noted. “I think he has multiple businesses. So it is possible that he must be earning it.” In other words, if Shera is making in the crores, it is likely because of his own ventures, not just a monthly bodyguard salary.

Speaking more broadly about celebrity bodyguards, Yusuf said most of the eye‑popping numbers circulating online are probably invented. About Akshay Kumar’s security man Shreysay Thele, who is sometimes reported to earn Rs 1.2 crore a year, Yusuf remarked, “I don’t have his personal information. Then he added, “Calculate monthly — Rs 10 to Rs 12 lakh — it is possible, not possible too.” He explained that pay depends on how many days a star works, the billing for shoots and events, and how long the bodyguard is on duty in a month.

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In short, Yusuf’s blunt takeaway is that many of the “crore‑salary” claims are nothing more than gossip. As he put it, the figures are likely “chaap diya hai kisine”, someone has just randomly printed them. While top‑level guards may earn well, their exact pay remains a private matter, and the internet’s favourite big numbers are more myth than fact.