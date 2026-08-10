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English NewsEntertainment'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Beats 'Avatar' To Become India’s Highest-Grossing Hollywood Film; Mints Rs 15,905 Crore

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Beats 'Avatar' To Become India’s Highest-Grossing Hollywood Film; Mints Rs 15,905 Crore

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its impressive India box office run, collecting Rs 415.45 crore net in 11 days. The Tom Holland-starrer recorded Rs 34.70 crore on its second Sunday and is nearing the Rs 500 crore gross milestone.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Spider-Man: Brand New Day crossed Rs 400 crore in India.
  • Film now India's highest-grossing Hollywood title, surpassing Avatar.
  • Early India release and strong advance bookings spurred success.
  • The Tom Holland-starrer continues its remarkable box office run.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the Indian box office and emerged as the highest-grossing Hollywood film in the country. The Marvel film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, was released in India on July 30, a day before its international release. According to recent box-office data, the film had collected Rs 415.6 crore in India by Monday morning, moving past Avatar: The Way of Water. With its strong run continuing, the Tom Holland-led superhero film has quickly established itself as one of the biggest Hollywood successes in the Indian market.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Beats Avatar In India

The latest Spider-Man film has overtaken Avatar: The Way of Water to claim the top spot among Hollywood releases in India. Its rapid box-office run has also put it ahead of major Hollywood titles that previously dominated the Indian market. The film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker, with Zendaya returning as Michelle Jones-Watson. Jacob Batalon reprises his role as Ned Leeds, while Krondon plays Tombstone and Sadie Sink appears as Jean Grey.

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The film's strong performance follows an equally impressive pre-release response. Its advance bookings had already surpassed The Odyssey among Hollywood films in India before its theatrical release.

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Tom Holland Faces A New Threat

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows Peter Parker as he deals with another dangerous threat while facing an unexpected physical change linked to the demands of his life as a superhero. The film is the 38th entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has been produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal.

Mark Ruffalo returns as Bruce Banner, also known as the Hulk, while Jon Bernthal plays the Punisher. Michael Mando also returns as Scorpion.

Spider-Man’s Record-Breaking India Run

The film's success has been particularly notable in India, where it has recorded a remarkable theatrical run within days of its release. The movie had already crossed the Rs 300 crore net mark by its sixth day, putting it among the fastest Hollywood films to reach the milestone in the country.

With its latest collections taking it past Rs 400 crore, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has now moved ahead of previous Hollywood box-office benchmarks in India. The film continues to benefit from strong audience interest and limited competition at the box office.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues its remarkable run at the Indian box office, with collections showing strong momentum in its second weekend. On Day 11, the film earned Rs 34.70 crore net from 13,862 shows, registering a 67.1 per cent occupancy and recording an 11.9 per cent jump over Saturday's Rs 31 crore haul. The film had opened strongly with Rs 60.60 crore on its first day and went on to collect Rs 77.75 crore on its first Sunday. Despite the expected weekday decline, the Tom Holland-starrer has now amassed Rs 415.45 crore net and Rs 496.86 crore gross in India.

For Tom Holland, the film marks another major chapter in his run as the Marvel superhero, while for Hollywood in India, its performance sets a new box-office benchmark.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What record has

The film has become the highest-grossing Hollywood film in India. It surpassed Avatar: The Way of Water, collecting over Rs 400 crore.

When was

The film was released in India on July 30, a day before its international release. It opened strongly, earning Rs 60.60 crore on its first day.

Who directed

The film

What are the total earnings of

The film has amassed Rs 415.45 crore net and Rs 496.86 crore gross in India. It continues to show strong momentum at the box office.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 12:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tom Holland Zendaya United STates Spider Man Brand New Day Spider-Man Box Office Collection Spider-Man India Box Office Spider-Man 2nd Sunday Collection
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