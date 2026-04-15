Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
APBoardResultsAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWho Entered Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s 2017 Italy Wedding? Security Head Reveals Story

Who Entered Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s 2017 Italy Wedding? Security Head Reveals Story

An unknown man entered Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Italy wedding in 2017 despite tight security. Security staff revealed how he slipped in and was eventually caught and removed.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 07:53 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wedding security had a lapse with young staff.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. The couple invited only 40 guests to their wedding. While phones were strictly banned at the ceremony, and tight security arrangements were made, an unknown man still managed to enter the wedding.

This revelation was made by Yasin Khan, who was in charge of security at Anushka and Virat’s wedding. In an interview with Hindi Rush, Yasin Khan said, “A man entered the wedding by pretending to be a Maharaja. He arrived in a BMW car and had two bouncers with him.”

ALSO READ | Mohit Suri Announces New Project With Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda

How Outsider Entered Wedding

Talking about how the security lapse happened, Yasin further said, “I was not at the gate. I was inside the main hall where the wedding was taking place. My team was also there. We usually identify uninvited guests by their faces. My supervisor got suspicious and informed the event management team.”

Yasin Khan added that the event management company hired for the wedding had very young staff, mostly college freshers. “They saw that the man arrived in a BMW and allowed him entry without proper checking,” he said.

He further explained, “Whenever I noticed him, he would just stand in a corner. His bouncers would click pictures with celebrities, and then he would again go and stand aside. If you are a real guest, you naturally mix with everyone at the wedding.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by THE TIMES OF BOLLYWOOD™ ❤ (@thetimesofbollywood)

Guard Reveals How The Man Acted At The Wedding

When Yasin Khan questioned the man, the uninvited guest claimed that he was the nephew of a high-profile guest who could not attend the wedding in Italy. Yasin then checked with Virat’s manager and asked if the person was actually invited. The manager confirmed that he was not invited to the wedding and was only invited to the reception in Delhi.

ALSO READ | Dhurandhar 2, Dacoit Lags Behind South Film In Wednesday Box Office Race

After that, Yasin went back to the man and told him that only invited guests were allowed at the wedding. At first, the man showed some attitude, but eventually he left the venue.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the security arrangement like at the wedding?

Phones were strictly banned, and tight security measures were in place. Despite this, an unknown man managed to enter the ceremony.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 15 Apr 2026 07:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Anushka Virat Wedding
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Who Entered Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s 2017 Italy Wedding? Security Head Reveals Story
Who Entered Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s 2017 Italy Wedding? Security Head Reveals Story
Celebrities
Mohit Suri Announces New Project With Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda
Mohit Suri Announces New Project With Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda
Celebrities
Dhurandhar 2, Dacoit Lags Behind South Film In Wednesday Box Office Race
Dhurandhar 2, Dacoit Lags Behind South Film In Wednesday Box Office Race
Celebrities
Farhan Akhtar Pays Special Tribute To Asha Bhosle At LPU Fest, Zanai Bhosle Hearts It
Farhan Akhtar Pays Special Tribute To Asha Bhosle At LPU Fest, Zanai Bhosle Hearts It
Advertisement

Videos

Trans-Hormuz: 20 Ships Transit Hormuz as US Claims Blockade is Holding
Middle East conflict: China’s Diplomatic Push and US Pressure on Iran Oil Trade Escalate Geopolitical Tensions
War Alert: Reports Claim China Satellite Support Helped Iran in Precision Strikes During Conflict
Political Row: Centre May Upgrade Raghav Chadha’s Security Cover Amid Political Speculation
Breaking: Punjab Govt Withdraws Security Cover of AAP MP Raghav Chadha Amid Political Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Owaisi's Exit From Humayun Alliance: Sting Video Reshapes Muslim Vote Dynamics After SIR Deletion
Opinion
Embed widget