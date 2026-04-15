Who Entered Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s 2017 Italy Wedding? Security Head Reveals Story

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wedding security had a lapse with young staff.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. The couple invited only 40 guests to their wedding. While phones were strictly banned at the ceremony, and tight security arrangements were made, an unknown man still managed to enter the wedding.

This revelation was made by Yasin Khan, who was in charge of security at Anushka and Virat’s wedding. In an interview with Hindi Rush, Yasin Khan said, “A man entered the wedding by pretending to be a Maharaja. He arrived in a BMW car and had two bouncers with him.”

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How Outsider Entered Wedding

Talking about how the security lapse happened, Yasin further said, “I was not at the gate. I was inside the main hall where the wedding was taking place. My team was also there. We usually identify uninvited guests by their faces. My supervisor got suspicious and informed the event management team.”

Yasin Khan added that the event management company hired for the wedding had very young staff, mostly college freshers. “They saw that the man arrived in a BMW and allowed him entry without proper checking,” he said.

He further explained, “Whenever I noticed him, he would just stand in a corner. His bouncers would click pictures with celebrities, and then he would again go and stand aside. If you are a real guest, you naturally mix with everyone at the wedding.”

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Guard Reveals How The Man Acted At The Wedding

When Yasin Khan questioned the man, the uninvited guest claimed that he was the nephew of a high-profile guest who could not attend the wedding in Italy. Yasin then checked with Virat’s manager and asked if the person was actually invited. The manager confirmed that he was not invited to the wedding and was only invited to the reception in Delhi.

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After that, Yasin went back to the man and told him that only invited guests were allowed at the wedding. At first, the man showed some attitude, but eventually he left the venue.