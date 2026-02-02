Grammys 2026: Celebrities Make Bold Statement Wearing ‘ICE OUT’ Pins On Red Carpet

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The 68th Annual Grammy Awards weren’t just about music—they also became a powerful platform for social protest. Several high-profile stars arrived on the red carpet wearing “ICE OUT” pins to condemn the recent actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following the tragic death of Alex Pretti. From Kehlani to Joni Mitchell, artists leveraged the night’s spotlight to merge entertainment with activism, sending a clear message about justice, compassion, and solidarity.

Celebrities Using Fashion As Protest

(Image Source: Twitter/@Complex)

Red carpet activism has become a recurring trend, with stars using accessories to draw attention to urgent causes. At the Grammys, the “ICE OUT” pins joined other symbolic statements, including #BEGOOD pins previously seen at Sundance and the Golden Globes. The pins served as a subtle but visible declaration against controversial immigration enforcement policies.

Stars Seen Wearing ‘ICE OUT’ Pins

(Image Source: Twitter/@WorldPulse_X)

Several Grammy attendees were photographed wearing the pins, including:

Kehlani: R&B star and Best R&B Performance winner for Folded

R&B star and Best R&B Performance winner for Folded Joni Mitchell: Best Historical Album winner

Best Historical Album winner PinkPantheress: rising pop sensation

rising pop sensation Jason Isbell: acclaimed singer-songwriter

acclaimed singer-songwriter Margo Price: country artist known for social advocacy

country artist known for social advocacy Amy Allen: Grammy-nominated songwriter

Grammy-nominated songwriter Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber: pop power couple

pop power couple Billie Eilish: multi-genre sensation

Kehlani Uses Award Speech To Amplify the Message

Kehlani's acceptance speech after she won Best R&B Performance for "Folded" at the #GRAMMYs



"I hope that everybody is inspired to join together as a community of artists, and speak out against what's going on… F*CK ICE"

pic.twitter.com/hodsLeIG33 — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) February 1, 2026

Kehlani didn’t stop at the red carpet. During her acceptance speech for Folded, she passionately addressed ICE, emphasizing the power of collective voices in the music community:

“Together, we’re stronger in numbers, [and must] speak against all the injustice going on in the world right now. I hope everybody’s inspired to join together as a community of artists and speak out against what’s going on. I really wanted to say f*** ICE… We’re too powerful of a group to all be in the room at the same time and not make some kind of statement in OUR country.”

Her words were a call for unity and courage, resonating across social media and news outlets alike.

Billie Eilish Too Advocates For Change

Billie Eilish says "f*ck ice" during her #Grammys acceptance speech: "Nobody is illegal on stolen land. We need to keep fighting and speaking up. Our voices do matter." pic.twitter.com/Sz1um3afYJ — Variety (@Variety) February 2, 2026

At the 2026 Grammy Awards, Billie Eilish didn’t just celebrate a major victory, she also delivered a powerful critique of U.S. immigration enforcement during her acceptance speech. Shortly after stepping onto the Grammy red carpet alongside her brother FINNEAS wearing “ICE Out” pins in solidarity with protest movements, the pop artist seized her moment onstage to address the nation’s fraught immigration climate.

Billie claimed the Grammy for Song of the Year for her hit track “Wildflower”. Standing beside FINNEAS, who also wore the symbolic pin on his blazer, she began her speech with heartfelt appreciation for her fellow nominees.

“Thank you so much. I can’t believe this. Everyone else in this category is so amazing. I love you so much,” she said, clearly moved by the moment. With emotion evident in her voice, Billie went on to urge those in attendance and watching at home to stay engaged and persistent in their efforts for justice and equality.

“And, yeah, it’s just really hard to know what to say and what to do right now, and I feel really hopeful in this room, and I feel like we just need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting, and our voices really do matter, and the people matter, and f*** ICE. That’s all I’m going to say. Sorry. Thank you so much.”

Other Artists Join The Call

Bad Bunny at #GRAMMYs

"Before I say thanks to god, I’m going to say, ICE out. We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we are humans and we are Americans."pic.twitter.com/5ZCvq7LVFL — Aryan (@chinchat09) February 2, 2026

Bad Bunny, winner of Best Música Urbana Album, opened his speech by chanting “ICE Out,” urging empathy and love in place of hate:

“We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans and we are Americans....The hate gets more powerful with more hate. The only thing more powerful than hate is love. So, please, we need to be different. If we fight, we have to do it with love.”

Icon Joni Mitchell on stage of the #GRAMMYs



"Who won? Oh I won?"



— Joni Mitchell while accepting her #GRAMMY award for Best Historical Album. pic.twitter.com/NrlOKgceM3 — Rockstarian (@rockstarian) February 1, 2026

Joni Mitchell wore her pin on stage as she accepted the award for Best Historical Album, signaling that activism transcends generations in the music industry.

The death of ICU nurse Alex Pretti at the hands of ICE and Border Patrol agents sparked nationwide outrage, demanding accountability and reform. By wearing the pins, these Grammy attendees transformed a glamorous event into a platform for social change, showing how entertainment and advocacy can intersect.

The movement underscores a growing trend of artists using their visibility to confront injustice, sending a message that goes far beyond the music stage.