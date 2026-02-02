Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Grammys 2026: How The Dalai Lama Earned His First-Ever Grammy Win Through A Meditation Album

Grammys 2026: How The Dalai Lama Earned His First-Ever Grammy Win Through A Meditation Album

Grammys 2026 witnessed a historic crossover as the Dalai Lama won his first Grammy for a spoken-word meditation album. Here’s how the spiritual leader earned the nomination and victory.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 02 Feb 2026 08:29 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Grammys 2026 delivered a moment few could have predicted—one where spirituality met the world’s biggest music stage. Among pop stars, filmmakers, and global entertainers, the Dalai Lama emerged as a first-time Grammy winner, marking a rare intersection of mindfulness, music, and mainstream recognition. His victory not only surprised audiences but also sparked curiosity: how did one of the world’s most revered spiritual leaders find his way into Grammy history?

ALSO READ: Grammys 2026: Steven Spielberg Becomes EGOT Winner As Dalai Lama And K-Pop Rewrite Awards History

How The Dalai Lama Entered The Grammys Conversation

At the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, the Dalai Lama competed in the Best Audiobook, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category, standing alongside nominees such as Milli Vanilli’s Fab Morvan, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, awards host Trevor Noah, and actress Kathy Garver.

The nomination came through Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, a spoken-word project that blends reflective narration with music inspired by Hindustani classical traditions. Rather than a conventional audiobook, the album weaves together contemplative soundscapes and recorded reflections captured over several years, addressing themes of mindfulness, harmony, health, and inner balance.

Grammys 2026: A First Win For The Tibetan Spiritual Leader

The project didn’t just earn a nomination, it went on to win. During the pre-telecast ceremony, live-streamed online, the 90-year-old spiritual leader secured his first-ever Grammy Award, marking a milestone moment in his long and influential life.

The win placed him among a select group of first-time Grammy recipients at Grammys 2026, underscoring the ceremony’s focus on cultural breadth and storytelling beyond traditional music formats.

Rufus Wainwright Accepts The Grammy On His Behalf

Singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright, who collaborated on the album, accepted the award on the Dalai Lama’s behalf. Opening his speech with humor, he said, “Okay, I am not the Dalai Lama, obviously,” drawing laughter from the audience.

Wainwright went on to thank the Recording Academy for honoring a project rooted in reflection and compassion, calling it a privilege to represent teachings that form the emotional and philosophical core of the album.

Inside The Album: Reflections On Water, Peace, And Compassion

Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama centers on spoken-word passages layered over classical Indian musical influences. Across different tracks, the spiritual leader reflects on humanity’s relationship with nature and one another.

On the track Water, he says, “Within my lifetime in the Taktser area, winter on this mountain, annually more snow, then year by year, less and less.” The passage highlights environmental change while stressing the importance of preserving water as a vital natural resource.

In another track titled Peace, he emphasizes the universal importance of compassion, stating, “A compassionate mind is very happy. Usually people consider compassion a religious subject. No, compassion is for our own survival.”

Grammys 2026 Celebrates First-Time Winners Across Fields

The Dalai Lama’s win was part of a broader trend at Grammys 2026, where several notable figures earned their first Grammy recognition. Among them was Steven Spielberg, who achieved EGOT status after winning Best Music Film for Music by John Williams, a documentary honoring his longtime collaborator.

Together, these wins reflected the Academy’s expanding definition of creative excellence, one that embraces storytelling, reflection, and cross-disciplinary influence.

The Dalai Lama’s Grammy victory stands as a rare cultural moment where ancient wisdom found space on a contemporary global platform. In a night dominated by music and performance, his win offered something quieter yet deeply resonant, reminding audiences that storytelling, whether sung or spoken, can carry just as much power.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did the Dalai Lama win a Grammy in 2026?

Yes, the Dalai Lama won his first Grammy Award in 2026 for Best Audiobook, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for his project 'Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama'.

What category did the Dalai Lama win in at the Grammys?

He won in the Best Audiobook, Narration, and Storytelling Recording category at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

Who accepted the Grammy on the Dalai Lama's behalf?

Singer-songwriter Rufus Wainwright, who collaborated on the album, accepted the award on the Dalai Lama's behalf.

What is the album 'Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama' about?

The album features spoken-word passages layered over Hindustani classical music, reflecting on themes of mindfulness, harmony, health, inner balance, compassion, and environmental change.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 02 Feb 2026 08:29 AM (IST)
