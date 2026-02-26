Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly planning to get married on June 13th at The Ocean House in Rhode Island.
Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce To Marry On THIS Date In Rhode Island? Here’s What Reports Say
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly set to marry on June 13 at The Ocean House in Rhode Island. Here’s what we know about the much-awaited wedding.
The internet may want to clear its calendar. After months of whispers and wild speculation, fresh reports suggest that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are preparing to walk down the aisle on June 13 at The Ocean House in Rhode Island. If true, the countdown to one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings has officially begun.
And yes, the date is raising eyebrows, for all the right reasons.
Why June 13 Means Everything
For longtime Swift fans, the number 13 needs no explanation. It’s the pop icon’s self-proclaimed lucky number, a symbol she has referenced throughout her career. Choosing June 13 only adds to the narrative that this wedding, if confirmed, is deeply personal.
Reports from Entertainment Tonight claim preparations are already underway, with formalities expected to be completed within the next month. The Rhode Island venue has reportedly seen a spike in hotel prices since news of the possible date surfaced. Swift, who owns a home in Watch Hill, is no stranger to the coastal state.
What We Know About The Wedding Plans
According to Entertainment Tonight, the ceremony is expected to be glamorous yet intimate, with close friends and prominent names from the industry on the guest list. Rapper Flavor Flav has reportedly volunteered to officiate, while British television host Graham Norton is rumoured to be among the invitees.
Another report by Page Six suggests that the Rhode Island venue may have originally been booked by another couple, but there is no official confirmation of that claim.
While neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the wedding date, the buzz continues to build.
The Proposal That Sent Fans Into Meltdown
The couple confirmed their engagement on Instagram on August 26, sharing photos from a romantic garden proposal. The caption read, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨.”
Soon after, Ed Kelce confirmed to Cleveland News 5 that the proposal had taken place nearly two weeks before it was made public.
Page Six also reported that Kelce proposed at his Kansas home, which he purchased months into dating Swift to ensure privacy. The backyard was reportedly transformed into a floral setting inspired by the garden from her Lover photoshoot.
A Fairytale In The Making
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have quickly become one of pop culture’s most adored couples. Their engagement announcement sent social media into overdrive, and every update since has only intensified anticipation.
If the reported June 13 wedding date holds true, it won’t just be another celebrity ceremony, it will be a cultural moment.
For now, fans wait. And if there’s one thing Swift has mastered over the years, it’s turning anticipation into magic.
Frequently Asked Questions
When is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly getting married?
Why is the reported wedding date of June 13 significant?
June 13 is considered Taylor Swift's lucky number, and she has referenced it throughout her career. This date adds a personal touch to the rumored wedding.
Where is the reported wedding venue?
The reported wedding venue is The Ocean House in Rhode Island, a state where Taylor Swift owns a home.
Who might officiate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding?
Rapper Flavor Flav has reportedly volunteered to officiate the wedding, though this is not officially confirmed.