Katy Perry Pregnancy Rumour: Is She Expecting A Child With Justin Trudeau? Here's The Truth

Katy Perry Pregnancy Rumour: Is She Expecting A Child With Justin Trudeau? Here’s The Truth

Is Katy Perry pregnant with Justin Trudeau’s child? Here’s the truth behind the viral twin and baby rumours circulating on social media.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

When celebrity romance meets internet speculation, rumours travel fast. This week, pop superstar Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau found themselves at the centre of intense online chatter. Social media erupted with claims that the couple are expecting their first child together, with some posts even suggesting twins. But how much of it is actually true?

The Viral Post That Sparked The Buzz

The speculation gained traction after a widely shared post on X claimed the pair were preparing to welcome a baby. The message, paired with a photo of the couple from a recent outing, racked up millions of views within hours.

Some users reacted with excitement. One commented, “That will be the wokest baby ever!” Another wrote, “If this is true, then I’m officially jealous, cuz honestly that should be me.” A third added, “From world tours to world politics… that’s one powerful family headline.”

Yet, scepticism followed just as quickly. Several users openly questioned the authenticity of the claim, asking whether there was any official confirmation.

‘Eating For Three’, Where Did The Twins Rumour Come From?

The situation escalated when another viral post suggested Perry was “eating for three,” fuelling speculation that she might be pregnant with twins. The claim originated from a parody account and included an old sonogram image dated 2014. Although a community note later clarified the post’s nature, the rumour had already spread widely.

Insider Clarifies: No Pregnancy

An insider addressed the speculation while speaking to the Daily Mail, stating, “Justin and Katy's relationship is going great. Nobody actually believed it was ever going to be a thing, and now that it is, everyone wants them to get married and have children.”

The source further clarified, “There have been rumours recently that Katy is pregnant, but she is not. She's not against it, but they are just in a euphoric honeymoon phase and enjoying life together with the children they already have from their previous relationships.”

At present, there has been no official announcement from either Perry or Trudeau confirming any pregnancy. Despite viral posts and tabloid chatter, the claims remain unverified social media speculation.

For now, it appears the couple are simply enjoying their relationship, without any baby news to announce.

Frequently Asked Questions

What online rumour has been circulating about Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau?

There are viral social media rumours suggesting that Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are expecting their first child together, with some posts even claiming twins.

Where did the rumour about Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau expecting a baby originate?

The speculation gained traction after a widely shared post on X, accompanied by a photo of the couple, claimed they were preparing to welcome a baby.

Is Katy Perry pregnant with Justin Trudeau's child?

An insider speaking to the Daily Mail has clarified that Katy Perry is not pregnant. They are currently enjoying their relationship and life together.

Where did the rumour about twins come from?

The twins rumour escalated from a parody post suggesting Perry was 'eating for three,' which included an old sonogram image and spread widely before being clarified.

Published at : 26 Feb 2026 10:31 AM (IST)
