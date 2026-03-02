Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The news that Zendaya and Tom Holland have officially tied the knot has sent fans into a frenzy, following an unexpected revelation from a member of their inner circle. While attending the 2026 Actor Awards 2026, stylist Law Roach told Access Hollywood that the couple is already married. When questioned about the validity of his claim, Roach doubled down, playfully noting that the public had already missed the ceremony.

Zendaya And Tom Holland Are Married

“The wedding has already happened,” Roach said, before adding, “You missed it.” When the reporter asked, “Is that true?” the stylist laughed and responded, “It’s very true!”

“The wedding has already happened. You missed it.” pic.twitter.com/aaUCYFiLXz — best of tom holland (@thollandrchive) March 2, 2026

Despite this bombshell, the couple remain mum and hasn’t released any official statement about the reported wedding. Their teams have also stayed silent. The couple has always kept their personal life low-key.

Zendaya, Tom Holland Love Story

Zendaya and Tom Holland met while working on the Spider-Man movies, portraying MJ and Peter Parker, respectively. The duo has shared screen space in three instalments of the franchise: Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

What began as a close friendship in 2016 gradually started dating rumours, which they initially brushed off. In 2021, their relationship was confirmed after they were photographed sharing a kiss.

They got engaged in January last year. Tom Holland's father, Dominic Holland, shared details about the proposal on his Patreon account. “He had purchased a ring,” he had written.

Dominic added, “He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out... When, where, how, what to say, what to wear.”

Zendaya later appeared at the Golden Globes 2025 wearing a 5-carat diamond ring. Tom corrected a reporter last year who referred to Zendaya as his girlfriend. When the reporter told him, “I brought my daughter, and she got to meet your girlfriend. So, I was father of the year,” Tom corrected him by saying, “Fiancee.”

The couple are set to reunite in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and also in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film The Odyssey.