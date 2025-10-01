Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Selena Gomez Gives Fans A Peek Into Her Dreamy Wedding With Benny Blanco; PICS

Selena Gomez Gives Fans A Peek Into Her Dreamy Wedding With Benny Blanco; PICS

Singer-actor Selena Gomez gave fans an exclusive look into her wedding celebrations with Benny Blanco.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 02:08 PM (IST)
Singer-actor Selena Gomez gave fans an exclusive look into her wedding celebrations with Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez Drops Pictures From Her Magical Wedding With Benny Blanco

1/10
Singer-actor Selena Gomez gave fans an exclusive look into her wedding celebrations with Benny Blanco. Taking to Instagram, Selena shared a series of pictures featuring herself in a stunning Ralph Lauren wedding gown alongside her husband.
Singer-actor Selena Gomez gave fans an exclusive look into her wedding celebrations with Benny Blanco. Taking to Instagram, Selena shared a series of pictures featuring herself in a stunning Ralph Lauren wedding gown alongside her husband.
2/10
Among the highlights was an unseen shot from the dance floor, where she wore a vintage white dress with a sweetheart neckline, exuding classic elegance.
Among the highlights was an unseen shot from the dance floor, where she wore a vintage white dress with a sweetheart neckline, exuding classic elegance.
3/10
The couple's heart-shaped wedding cake perfectly matched the white-themed ceremony, complete with a "just married" message and figurines of the bride and groom.
The couple’s heart-shaped wedding cake perfectly matched the white-themed ceremony, complete with a “just married” message and figurines of the bride and groom.
4/10
Selena's main wedding gown featured a halter neck with delicate lace details and a dramatic long train, complemented by a long veil.
Selena’s main wedding gown featured a halter neck with delicate lace details and a dramatic long train, complemented by a long veil.
5/10
She styled her hair in soft side-parted waves, enhancing the gown's ethereal charm.
She styled her hair in soft side-parted waves, enhancing the gown’s ethereal charm.
6/10
For the second look, Selena opted for a structured corset gown with a lace train, adding a touch of modern sophistication to her bridal wardrobe.
For the second look, Selena opted for a structured corset gown with a lace train, adding a touch of modern sophistication to her bridal wardrobe.
7/10
The star couple exchanged vows in a beautiful, intimate ceremony in California, with Selena later sharing candid pictures and videos from the day. Her post was captioned simply, "9.27.25."
The star couple exchanged vows in a beautiful, intimate ceremony in California, with Selena later sharing candid pictures and videos from the day. Her post was captioned simply, “9.27.25.”
8/10
In the Polaroid-style snaps, Selena and Benny could be seen embracing, holding hands, and enjoying quiet, heartfelt moments.
In the Polaroid-style snaps, Selena and Benny could be seen embracing, holding hands, and enjoying quiet, heartfelt moments.
9/10
Both bride and groom wore Ralph Lauren ensembles. Selena dazzled in a halter-style white gown with a dramatic open back and floral embellishments, while Benny Blanco looked sharp in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie.
Both bride and groom wore Ralph Lauren ensembles. Selena dazzled in a halter-style white gown with a dramatic open back and floral embellishments, while Benny Blanco looked sharp in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie.
10/10
The wedding was attended by a host of celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Stone, Steve Martin, Martin Short, SZA, Camila Cabello, Paris Hilton, Paul Rudd, Zoe Saldana, and David DeLuise, making it a glamorous and unforgettable affair. (All Image: Selena Gomez/Instagram.)
The wedding was attended by a host of celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Jennifer Stone, Steve Martin, Martin Short, SZA, Camila Cabello, Paris Hilton, Paul Rudd, Zoe Saldana, and David DeLuise, making it a glamorous and unforgettable affair. (All Image: Selena Gomez/Instagram.)
Published at : 01 Oct 2025 02:08 PM (IST)
SELENA GOMEZ Benny Blanco

