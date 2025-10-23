Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kim Kardashian Rings In 45th Birthday In Glamorous Parisian Style; See PICS

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 12:05 PM (IST)
Kim Kardashian Celebrates 45th Birthday in Paris With Glamour, Croissants, and Family Love

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday on Tuesday, October 21, in true star-studded fashion. According to People magazine, the reality TV mogul and entrepreneur marked the milestone in Paris, promoting Ryan Murphy’s upcoming legal drama All’s Fair before capping off the day with an extravagant, cinematic celebration.
Kim attended the All’s Fair series premiere alongside her co-stars Naomi Watts, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, Sarah Paulson, and Teyana Taylor.
Following the premiere, she headed to Crazy Horse Paris for an opulent after-party, radiating glamour and champagne-filled energy. Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, was also in attendance.
Back at her hotel, Kim shared glimpses of her birthday celebrations on Instagram. The festivities included a “Happy Birthday Kim” cake from the All’s Fair team, adorned with raspberries and tiny pink hearts.
However, the real showstopper was a giant croissant so enormous she initially mistook it for a cake.
Laughing off-camera, she said, “Wait, this is the biggest croissant I’ve ever seen in my life. I thought it was cake! Wow, it smells so good, and it’s still hot.”
Kim also shared piles of vibrant flower bouquets, including heartfelt gifts from her children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. “Flowers from my kids with cute handwritten notes from them,” she wrote, adding a teary-eyed emoji.
For the after-party, Kim donned a striking Givenchy by Alexander McQueen Spring/Summer 1997 haute couture look, “Search for the Golden Fleece.” The metallic gold corset and tulle skirt created a stunning silhouette, paired with gold heels and a sleek bun.
Earlier at the premiere, she embraced Old Hollywood glamour in a powder-blue vintage Dior gown from John Galliano’s 2000 collection, as reported by Vogue.
Designer Amina Muaddi shared clips of the cast serenading Kim to Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday,” with a tower of cakes as the centerpiece — a moment that left Kim visibly touched. (All Image: Kim Kardashian/Instagram.)
Published at : 23 Oct 2025 12:04 PM (IST)
Embed widget