Explorer
Kim Kardashian Rings In 45th Birthday In Glamorous Parisian Style; See PICS
Kim Kardashian celebrated her 45th birthday on Tuesday, October 21, in true star-studded fashion. The reality TV mogul and entrepreneur marked the milestone in Paris with a cinematic celebration.
Kim Kardashian Celebrates 45th Birthday in Paris With Glamour, Croissants, and Family Love
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
Published at : 23 Oct 2025 12:04 PM (IST)
Tags :Kim Kardashian
Hollywood
10 Photos
Selena Gomez’s Dreamy Bachelorette In Cabo: Bridal Veil, Yacht Rides & Endless Fun
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Election 2025
Only Tejashwi Yadav's Pic On ‘Mahagathbandhan’ Poster Ahead Of Presser Stirs Row, BJP Takes Dig
India
PM Modi To Join 47th ASEAN Summit Virtually, Confirms Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim
World
‘Putin Wasn’t Honest’: US Slaps Sanctions On Russia’s Top 2 Oil Giants After Failed Peace Talks
States
Woman From Bengal Gang-Raped & Robbed In Bengaluru, 3 Suspects Arrested
Advertisement