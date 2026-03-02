Actor Awards 2026: Check Out The Full List Of Winners Across Film And Television

Hollywood's awards season continued its final stretch on Sunday as the Actor Awards 2026 lit up Los Angeles. Widely viewed as the last major ceremony before the Academy Awards, the event is organized by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

Previously known as the SAG Awards, the ceremony remains one of the most closely watched indicators of potential Oscar winners, as actors vote to recognize performances across film and television.

This year's event celebrated standout performances, with Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Sean Penn, and Amy Madigan among the film winners, while The Pitt and The Studio dominated the television categories.

Film Awards: 'Sinners' And Michael B. Jordan Take The Spotlight

The film 'Sinners' emerged as one of the biggest winners of the night. The movie secured the Best Ensemble Cast award, while Michael B. Jordan took home the Best Actor honor for his performance in the film.

Film Winners List

Best Ensemble Cast

Winner: Sinners

Nominees: Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another

Best Actor

Winner: Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Nominees: Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

Best Actress

Winner: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Nominees: Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another), Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Best Supporting Actor

Winner: Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Nominees: Miles Caton (Sinners), Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another), Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein), Paul Mescal (Hamnet)

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Amy Madigan – Weapons

Nominees: Odessa A'zion (Marty Supreme), Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good), Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners), Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Best Stunt Ensemble – Film

Winner: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Nominees: F1, Frankenstein, One Battle After Another, Sinners

TV Awards: 'The Pitt' And 'The Studio' Dominate

Television also had its share of standout winners. 'The Pitt' secured the Best Drama Series Ensemble, while 'The Studio' triumphed in the Best Comedy Series Ensemble category.

TV Winners List

Best Drama Series Ensemble

Winner: The Pitt

Nominees: The Diplomat, Landman, Severance, The White Lotus

Best Comedy Series Ensemble

Winner: The Studio

Nominees: Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building

Best Actor – Drama

Winner: Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Nominees: Sterling K. Brown (Paradise), Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Walton Goggins (The White Lotus), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Best Actress – Drama

Winner: Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Nominees: Britt Lower (Severance), Parker Posey (The White Lotus), Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus), Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)

Best Actor – Comedy

Winner: Seth Rogen – The Studio

Nominees: Ike Barinholtz (The Studio), Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This), Ted Danson (Inside Man), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Best Actress – Comedy

Winner: Catherine O'Hara – The Studio

Nominees: Kathryn Hahn (The Studio), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Jean Smart (Hacks), Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)

Best Actor – Limited Series

Winner: Owen Cooper – Adolescence

Nominees: Jason Bateman (Black Rabbit), Stephen Graham (Adolescence), Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story), Matthew Rhys (The Beast In Me)

Best Actress – Limited Series

Winner: Michelle Williams – Dying For Sex

Nominees: Claire Danes (The Beast In Me), Erin Doherty (Adolescence), Sarah Snook (All Her Fault), Christine Tremarco (Adolescence)

Best Stunt Ensemble – TV

Winner: The Last of Us

Nominees: Andor, Landman, Squid Game, Stranger Things