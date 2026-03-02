Actor Awards 2026: Check Out The Full List Of Winners Across Film And Television
Actor Awards 2026 winners revealed in Los Angeles. See the complete list of film and TV winners, including Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, and top ensemble honors.
Hollywood's awards season continued its final stretch on Sunday as the Actor Awards 2026 lit up Los Angeles. Widely viewed as the last major ceremony before the Academy Awards, the event is organized by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).
Previously known as the SAG Awards, the ceremony remains one of the most closely watched indicators of potential Oscar winners, as actors vote to recognize performances across film and television.
This year's event celebrated standout performances, with Michael B. Jordan, Jessie Buckley, Sean Penn, and Amy Madigan among the film winners, while The Pitt and The Studio dominated the television categories.
Film Awards: 'Sinners' And Michael B. Jordan Take The Spotlight
The film 'Sinners' emerged as one of the biggest winners of the night. The movie secured the Best Ensemble Cast award, while Michael B. Jordan took home the Best Actor honor for his performance in the film.
Film Winners List
Best Ensemble Cast
Winner: Sinners
Nominees: Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another
Best Actor
Winner: Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
Nominees: Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)
Best Actress
Winner: Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Nominees: Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another), Emma Stone (Bugonia)
Best Supporting Actor
Winner: Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Nominees: Miles Caton (Sinners), Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another), Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein), Paul Mescal (Hamnet)
Best Supporting Actress
Winner: Amy Madigan – Weapons
Nominees: Odessa A'zion (Marty Supreme), Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good), Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners), Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
Best Stunt Ensemble – Film
Winner: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Nominees: F1, Frankenstein, One Battle After Another, Sinners
TV Awards: 'The Pitt' And 'The Studio' Dominate
Television also had its share of standout winners. 'The Pitt' secured the Best Drama Series Ensemble, while 'The Studio' triumphed in the Best Comedy Series Ensemble category.
TV Winners List
Best Drama Series Ensemble
Winner: The Pitt
Nominees: The Diplomat, Landman, Severance, The White Lotus
Best Comedy Series Ensemble
Winner: The Studio
Nominees: Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building
Best Actor – Drama
Winner: Noah Wyle – The Pitt
Nominees: Sterling K. Brown (Paradise), Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Walton Goggins (The White Lotus), Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
Best Actress – Drama
Winner: Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Nominees: Britt Lower (Severance), Parker Posey (The White Lotus), Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus), Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus)
Best Actor – Comedy
Winner: Seth Rogen – The Studio
Nominees: Ike Barinholtz (The Studio), Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This), Ted Danson (Inside Man), Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Best Actress – Comedy
Winner: Catherine O'Hara – The Studio
Nominees: Kathryn Hahn (The Studio), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday), Jean Smart (Hacks), Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale)
Best Actor – Limited Series
Winner: Owen Cooper – Adolescence
Nominees: Jason Bateman (Black Rabbit), Stephen Graham (Adolescence), Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story), Matthew Rhys (The Beast In Me)
Best Actress – Limited Series
Winner: Michelle Williams – Dying For Sex
Nominees: Claire Danes (The Beast In Me), Erin Doherty (Adolescence), Sarah Snook (All Her Fault), Christine Tremarco (Adolescence)
Best Stunt Ensemble – TV
Winner: The Last of Us
Nominees: Andor, Landman, Squid Game, Stranger Things