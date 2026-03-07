Ben Stiller criticized the White House for using a clip from his film 'Tropic Thunder' in an official video without permission. He stated that war is not a movie and the clip should be removed.
Ben Stiller Demands Removal Of ‘Tropic Thunder’ From White House Propaganda Video
Ben Stiller has asked the White House to remove a clip from his film Tropic Thunder used in a pro-military montage video related to the Iran conflict, calling it propaganda.
Actor and filmmaker Ben Stiller has publicly criticised the White House after a video shared online used footage from his film Tropic Thunder alongside real-life military strike visuals.
The clip, posted on the official White House account, quickly sparked debate online for blending scenes from popular Hollywood movies with footage of aerial attacks during the ongoing Iran conflict. Stiller, whose 2008 film appeared briefly in the montage, urged the administration to remove the clip and clarified that it had not been authorised.
White House Video Sparks Backlash
JUSTICE THE AMERICAN WAY. 🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/0502N6a3rL— The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 6, 2026
The controversial video features a rapid montage of scenes from multiple well-known films and TV shows. Titles such as Gladiator, Braveheart, Iron Man, Top Gun, Deadpool and Breaking Bad appear alongside footage of drone strikes.
The short compilation ends with a voiceover declaring “flawless victory,” which many social media users criticised for appearing to dramatise real-world military action.
Among the film clips included was a brief moment from Tropic Thunder, a satirical war comedy released in 2008.
Ben Stiller Responds On Social Media
Hey White House, please remove the Tropic Thunder clip. We never gave you permission and have no interest in being a part of your propaganda machine. War is not a movie. https://t.co/dMQqRxxVCa— Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) March 6, 2026
Stiller took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the issue and ask that the clip from his film be removed from the video.
He wrote, “Hey White House, please remove the Tropic Thunder clip. We never gave you permission and have no interest in being a part of your propaganda machine. War is not a movie.”
The actor’s post quickly gained traction online, drawing support and sparking further debate about the use of entertainment footage in political messaging.
Not The First Time Celebrities Objected
This is not the first instance of artists asking the White House to remove their work from official videos.
In December, singer Sabrina Carpenter requested that her song Juno be removed from a video promoting immigration enforcement actions. Earlier, Olivia Rodrigo also asked that her track All-American Bitch be taken out of a similar video.
Singer Kenny Loggins previously made a similar request after his Top Gun song Danger Zone appeared in a promotional clip showing a fighter jet targeting protesters.
Context Of The Ongoing Conflict
The controversy arrives during heightened tensions in West Asia following military operations involving the United States, Israel and Iran.
The strikes have triggered retaliatory missile and drone attacks across parts of the region, leading to broader geopolitical concerns and disruptions to areas such as flight schedules and energy markets.
Amid the ongoing conflict, the use of Hollywood footage in a government video has added another layer to the debate about how war is represented in public messaging.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Ben Stiller criticize the White House?
What was the controversy surrounding the White House video?
The White House posted a video that blended clips from popular movies with footage of real military strikes. This was criticized for trivializing real-world conflict.
Did the White House seek permission to use the 'Tropic Thunder' clip?
No, Ben Stiller stated on social media that permission was never given. He also mentioned no interest in being part of their 'propaganda machine'.
Is this the first time celebrities have objected to their work being used by the White House?
No, this is not the first instance. Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, and Kenny Loggins have previously asked the White House to remove their work from official videos.