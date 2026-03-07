Ben Stiller Demands Removal Of ‘Tropic Thunder’ From White House Propaganda Video

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Actor and filmmaker Ben Stiller has publicly criticised the White House after a video shared online used footage from his film Tropic Thunder alongside real-life military strike visuals.

The clip, posted on the official White House account, quickly sparked debate online for blending scenes from popular Hollywood movies with footage of aerial attacks during the ongoing Iran conflict. Stiller, whose 2008 film appeared briefly in the montage, urged the administration to remove the clip and clarified that it had not been authorised.

White House Video Sparks Backlash

JUSTICE THE AMERICAN WAY. 🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/0502N6a3rL — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 6, 2026

The controversial video features a rapid montage of scenes from multiple well-known films and TV shows. Titles such as Gladiator, Braveheart, Iron Man, Top Gun, Deadpool and Breaking Bad appear alongside footage of drone strikes.

The short compilation ends with a voiceover declaring “flawless victory,” which many social media users criticised for appearing to dramatise real-world military action.

Among the film clips included was a brief moment from Tropic Thunder, a satirical war comedy released in 2008.

Ben Stiller Responds On Social Media

Hey White House, please remove the Tropic Thunder clip. We never gave you permission and have no interest in being a part of your propaganda machine. War is not a movie. https://t.co/dMQqRxxVCa — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) March 6, 2026

Stiller took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the issue and ask that the clip from his film be removed from the video.

He wrote, “Hey White House, please remove the Tropic Thunder clip. We never gave you permission and have no interest in being a part of your propaganda machine. War is not a movie.”

The actor’s post quickly gained traction online, drawing support and sparking further debate about the use of entertainment footage in political messaging.

Not The First Time Celebrities Objected

This is not the first instance of artists asking the White House to remove their work from official videos.

In December, singer Sabrina Carpenter requested that her song Juno be removed from a video promoting immigration enforcement actions. Earlier, Olivia Rodrigo also asked that her track All-American Bitch be taken out of a similar video.

Singer Kenny Loggins previously made a similar request after his Top Gun song Danger Zone appeared in a promotional clip showing a fighter jet targeting protesters.

Context Of The Ongoing Conflict

The controversy arrives during heightened tensions in West Asia following military operations involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

The strikes have triggered retaliatory missile and drone attacks across parts of the region, leading to broader geopolitical concerns and disruptions to areas such as flight schedules and energy markets.

Amid the ongoing conflict, the use of Hollywood footage in a government video has added another layer to the debate about how war is represented in public messaging.