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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesTaylor Swift Tops Rihanna, Beyonce With $2 Bn Net Worth; Becomes Richest Female Musician

Taylor Swift Tops Rihanna, Beyonce With $2 Bn Net Worth; Becomes Richest Female Musician

Taylor Swift has officially become the richest female musician in history with an estimated net worth of $2 billion, according to Forbes.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 11:16 AM (IST)

Taylor Swift has spent years breaking records in music, but her latest achievement extends far beyond chart success. The global pop phenomenon has now secured a place in history as the richest female musician ever, overtaking fellow music powerhouses Rihanna and Beyoncé.

According to Forbes, Swift's estimated net worth has climbed to $2 billion (approx. Rs 19,137 crore), a milestone that reflects the extraordinary commercial success of her music, touring empire and ownership strategy.

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Forbes Recognises Taylor Swift's Historic Rise

Forbes included Swift in its latest Iconoclast 50 list, an annual ranking that highlights influential figures reshaping industries ranging from business and technology to media, entertainment and philanthropy.

The publication estimates that Swift's fortune has reached $2 billion, driven largely by the unprecedented success of her 2023-24 Eras Tour, alongside a string of hugely successful music releases and the continued growth of her catalogue.

Her profile in the report said, “Swift changed the music industry in 2020 when she leveraged her star power to re-record most of her discography. As a result, her royalties flowed straight into her pocket and she inspired fellow artists to take ownership of their music”.

The report further stated, “In 2024, Swift reached billionaire status thanks to The Eras Tour, which became the highest-grossing concert tour in history with revenue of $2.2 billion. She used the cash to buy back her original masters for an estimated $360 million. By March 2026, her net worth doubled to $2 billion, making her the richest female musician in history.”

The Eras Tour Became A Financial Game-Changer

A major driver behind Swift's remarkable wealth growth was The Eras Tour, which evolved into one of the most successful live entertainment events ever staged.

Beginning in March 2023, the tour spanned 21 months and travelled across five continents. By the time it concluded, it had generated more than $2 billion in revenue, becoming the first concert tour in history to cross that mark.

According to Taylor Swift Touring, the singer's production company, all 149 stadium performances sold out, attracting more than 10 million fans throughout the run.

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New Releases Continue To Expand Her Empire

Swift's financial growth has also been supported by a series of successful projects, including The Tortured Poets Department, The Life of a Showgirl and the continued rollout of re-recorded albums from her back catalogue.

Combined with her touring success and ownership-driven business model, these releases have helped elevate both her cultural influence and commercial value.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Jun 2026 11:08 AM (IST)
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Forbes Taylor Swift Hollywood News Taylor Swift Net Worth
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