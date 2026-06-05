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James Handy Of ‘Top Gun’, ‘Jumanji’ Fame Stabbed By Girlfriend’s Son; 911 Call Claims ‘Killed Man Of Sin’
Veteran actor James Handy, recognised for his work in films including Top Gun: Maverick, Jumanji and Taps, has died after a violent stabbing incident in Tarzana. Authorities say the 81-year-old actor was allegedly attacked by his girlfriend’s son, with investigators now examining the circumstances surrounding the killing.
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