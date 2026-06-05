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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesJames Handy Of ‘Top Gun’, ‘Jumanji’ Fame Stabbed By Girlfriend’s Son; 911 Call Claims ‘Killed Man Of Sin’

James Handy Of ‘Top Gun’, ‘Jumanji’ Fame Stabbed By Girlfriend’s Son; 911 Call Claims ‘Killed Man Of Sin’

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 10:56 AM (IST)

Veteran actor James Handy, recognised for his work in films including Top Gun: Maverick, Jumanji and Taps, has died after a violent stabbing incident in Tarzana. Authorities say the 81-year-old actor was allegedly attacked by his girlfriend’s son, with investigators now examining the circumstances surrounding the killing.

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Jun 2026 10:56 AM (IST)
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