Stephen Hibbert, ‘Pulp Fiction’ Actor Known As The Gimp, Dies At 68

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Washington [US], March 7: Actor and writer Stephen Hibbert, best known for playing The Gimp in Quentin Tarantino's cult classic 'Pulp Fiction', has died at the age of 68.

Hibbert's family confirmed that he passed away unexpectedly on Monday in Denver after suffering a heart attack, according to Deadline.

In a statement shared with the outlet, the family said, "Our father, Stephen Hibbert, passed away unexpectedly this week."

"His life was full of love and dedication to the arts and his family, he will be dearly missed by many," the statement added, according to Deadline.

Born in Fleetwood, England, Hibbert built a diverse career across television writing and acting. He first gained recognition as a writer on Late Night with David Letterman, where he worked from 1984 to 1986. During his writing career, he contributed to several popular television shows, including Darkwing Duck, Animaniacs, Mad TV and Boy Meets World.

Hibbert also co-wrote the 1994 comedy It's Pat: The Movie with his then-wife Julia Sweeney, who created and performed the androgynous character Pat on Saturday Night Live.

As an actor, Hibbert is most widely remembered for his brief but memorable role as The Gimp in 'Pulp Fiction' (1994), a character featured in one of the film's most talked-about sequences. The film remains one of the defining works of 1990s cinema.

His other film appearances included Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) and The Cat in the Hat (2003).

Hibbert made his on-screen debut in a 1987 episode of the sitcom Newhart. Over the years, he also guest-starred in television series such as Just Shoot Me!, Jericho, True Jackson, VP and Dr. Ken.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)