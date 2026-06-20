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Other regional films and

Friday box-office collection: a busy opening weekend saw a mix of big-studio releases and regional contenders vying for audience attention across India. Cinemas saw strong demand for both mainstream Bollywood fare and regional cinema, while an international animated title also drew families to theatres. With ticket sales closely tracked this weekend, each film’s initial performance provides a useful snapshot of audience appetite and could shape distributors’ plans in the days ahead.

Cocktail 2

India Net: Rs 13.50Cr | India Gross: Rs 16.20Cr | WW Gross: Rs 20.20Cr | Days: 2

Cocktail 2 opened to sizable interest, topping the domestic chart in net collections and registering healthy worldwide earnings in its first two days. The film stars a popular Bollywood ensemble and returns to the glossy, relationship-driven universe of the original. Expect a blend of romance, drama and stylish set pieces tailored to urban multiplex audiences. Plot details centre on complicated relationships and personal growth, exploring how love and ambition collide in modern life. Release date: 2026 (this weekend).

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Maa Inti Bangaaram

India Net: Rs 5.35Cr | India Gross: Rs 6.20Cr | WW Gross: Rs 10.70Cr | Days: 2

The Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaaram recorded a strong start for a regional release, with solid net collections and notable worldwide receipts over two days. The movie blends family sentiment with commercial elements aimed at a broad Telugu-speaking audience and the diaspora. Its narrative focuses on family bonds, tradition and the trials that test a household’s unity, delivered with emotional beats and populist moments. Release date: 2026 (this weekend).

Balan: The Boy

India Net: Rs 1.82Cr | India Gross: Rs 2.10Cr | WW Gross: Rs 2.10Cr | Days: 2

The Malayalam film Balan: The Boy opened modestly, finding its primary audience in Kerala while making smaller worldwide inroads. The film centres on a young protagonist’s journey, likely a coming-of-age story, with local sensibilities and character-driven drama. Its quieter opening suggests word-of-mouth will be important for its future trajectory. Release date: 2026 (this weekend).

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Toy Story 5 (3D)

India Net: Rs 0.90Cr | India Gross: Rs 1.08Cr | WW Gross: Rs 1.08Cr | Days: 2

The latest instalment of the international animated franchise attracted family audiences in its 3D incarnation, registering modest box-office returns over two days in India. As with earlier entries, the film offers heart, humour and visually rich animation aimed at children and adults alike. Its global brand and appeal to families make it a steady performer in multiplexes. Release date: 2026 (this weekend).

Nooru Saami

India Net: Rs 0.75Cr | India Gross: Rs 0.85Cr | WW Gross: Rs 0.85Cr | Days: 2

The Tamil release Nooru Saami opened to a modest audience, appealing to regional viewers with its local flavour. The film’s early numbers suggest it will rely on critical response and community word-of-mouth to find momentum. The story likely weaves cultural themes with personal drama, tailored for Kollywood’s audience. Release date: 2026 (this weekend).

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection

Main Vaapas Aaunga continued its theatrical run with steady numbers on Day 8. The film collected a net of Rs 1.90 crore across 1,087 shows on its eighth day. With this, its total India gross collection now stands at Rs 16.88 crore, while the India net collection has reached Rs 14.15 crore. Overseas, the film earned Rs 0.50 crore on Day 8, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 9.25 crore. The film’s worldwide gross collection has now climbed to Rs 26.13 crore.

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata Box Office Collection

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata recorded modest earnings on Day 8. The film collected a net of Rs 0.10 crore across 531 shows. So far, its total India gross collection stands at Rs 7.89 crore, while the total India net collection has reached Rs 6.65 crore.