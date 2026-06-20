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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Diljit Dosanjh Day’ Officially Declared In Los Angeles On Singer’s Birthday

‘Diljit Dosanjh Day’ Officially Declared In Los Angeles On Singer’s Birthday

‘Diljit Dosanjh Day’ will be celebrated in Los Angeles on January 6, 2027, in recognition of the singer’s contributions to taking Punjabi music global and promoting South Asian culture.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 20 Jun 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Los Angeles designated January 6, 2027, as
  • Honour recognizes his globalizing Punjabi music, elevating South Asian representation.
  • Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez surprised an emotional Diljit with proclamation.
  • The official resolution aligns with the singer's birthday.

The Los Angeles City Council has bestowed a rare civic honour on Diljit Dosanjh, officially designating January 6, 2027, as “Diljit Dosanjh Day” in the city. The resolution acknowledges the Punjabi star’s outsized influence in bringing his music to international audiences and his role in strengthening South Asian visibility within mainstream American entertainment. His team marked the occasion by posting the news on Instagram, accompanied by a video.

Diljit Dosanjh Day In LA

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, Diljit’s team wrote, “Diljit Dosanjh Day in LA. The Los Angeles City Council has officially adopted a civic resolution declaring January 6, 2027, as ‘Diljit Dosanjh Day.’”

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The post further revealed that Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez introduced the recognition to honour the singer, actor, and producer for “globalising Punjabi music and elevating South Asian representation in mainstream American culture”.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TEAM DOSANJH (@teamdiljitglobal)

Diljit Left Speechless 

The video, shared by the singer’s team, shows the heartwarming moment when Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez surprised Diljit with the proclamation. “In the city of LA, we’re declaring a day after you. So it’s Diljit Dosanjh Day in the City of Los Angeles on your birthday,” she told him.

Visibly surprised, Diljit responded, “My day?”

Rodriguez smiled and replied, “Your own day in the City of Los Angeles,” before presenting him with a framed copy of the resolution during a private ceremony.

Dressed in a white kurta, pink salwar, and black turban, the singer appeared emotional as he accepted the honour with folded hands. “Speechless,” he said with a smile before adding, “What should I say? I’m actually speechless. Wow... Thank you so much. My day in LA... My day in LA.”

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Rodriguez also highlighted Los Angeles’ multicultural spirit, saying the city embraces and celebrates people from diverse communities, making such recognitions especially meaningful.

The video ends with Diljit bowing in gratitude as those present applaud the special moment.

Fans Celebrate Recognition

The announcement quickly went viral, with fans flooding social media with congratulatory messages.

One fan called Diljit “The Trailblazer,” while another described him as “The trendsetter.”

A third user wrote, “Aura so unmatched, the City of LA put it on the calendar,” and several others hailed him as a “legend”.

What’s Next For Diljit Dosanjh?

Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari. He will next appear in Panjab 95, directed by Honey Trehan and backed by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is 'Diljit Dosanjh Day'?

'Diljit Dosanjh Day' is a rare civic honor bestowed by the Los Angeles City Council on Diljit Dosanjh. It recognizes his influence in bringing music to international audiences.

When will 'Diljit Dosanjh Day' be celebrated?

The Los Angeles City Council has officially designated January 6, 2027, as 'Diljit Dosanjh Day' in the city. Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez surprised Diljit with the proclamation.

Why did the Los Angeles City Council honor Diljit Dosanjh?

He was honored for his significant role in globalizing Punjabi music and elevating South Asian representation in mainstream American culture. The resolution acknowledges his outsized influence.

Who introduced the recognition for Diljit Dosanjh?

Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez introduced the recognition to honor Diljit Dosanjh. She highlighted Los Angeles' multicultural spirit, embracing diverse communities.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 Jun 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
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Diljit Dosanjh Los Angeles ENtertainment News
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