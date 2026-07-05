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English NewsCities11-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped And Murdered In Bengal's Baruipur, Body Found In Sack

11-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped And Murdered In Bengal's Baruipur, Body Found In Sack

An 11-year-old girl was found dead inside a sack in Bengal’s Baruipur after going missing; locals allege rape and murder.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 06:45 PM (IST)

The body of an 11-year-old girl who had gone missing a day earlier was recovered from West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district on Sunday, triggering massive protests in the area. Locals alleged that the girl was raped and murdered after her body was found stuffed inside a sack in Baruipur’s Surjyapur Haat area. Angry residents blocked roads, burnt tyres and demanded swift action against those responsible. Police said one person has been detained and an investigation is underway.

Body Found In Sack

The girl's body was discovered on Sunday morning in the Surjyapur Haat area, a day after she reportedly left home to buy a gift for a friend’s birthday and did not return.

Following the recovery, locals staged a protest on the Baruipur-Joynagar Road, demanding the immediate arrest of those involved. Demonstrators burnt tyres and damaged some police vehicles during the agitation.

Family members of the victim alleged that four people had forcibly taken her away.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: 63-Year-Old Man Killed After Tree Falls On Shop In Kurla

Police Promise Action

Inspector General of Police, Presidency Range, Kankarprasad Barui, appealed to protesters to end the blockade and assured them that all those linked to the crime would be arrested.

“No one will be spared,” the officer said, adding that raids were underway to trace the accused.

After the assurance from police, protesters allowed the body to be sent for post-mortem examination at Baruipur Sub-divisional Hospital.

Officials said the autopsy will determine the exact cause of death and establish whether the girl was sexually assaulted.

Police said one person has been apprehended in connection with the case and is being questioned as the investigation continues.

Also Read: Govt Orders Meta To Remove Instagram Ads Promoting Child Sexual Abuse Material, Seeks Response In 7 Days

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 06:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengal WEst Bengal Baruipur Rape & Murder
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