2 Months After Wedding, Delhi Woman Dies After Fall; Family Alleges Dowry Murder

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English NewsCities2 Months After Wedding, Delhi Woman Dies After Fall From Third Floor; Family Alleges Dowry Murder

2 Months After Wedding, Delhi Woman Dies After Fall From Third Floor; Family Alleges Dowry Murder

A 28-year-old newlywed died after allegedly falling from a Delhi apartment. Her family alleges dowry harassment, physical abuse and murder by her husband and in-laws. Police are investigating.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 05 Jul 2026 07:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Newlywed woman died after falling from Delhi apartment building.
  • Family alleges dowry harassment, murder by husband, in-laws.

A 28-year-old newlywed woman died after allegedly falling from the third floor of an NDMC residential complex in Delhi's Lodhi Colony, with her family accusing her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment and murder.

In a statement, Delhi Police said the deceased, identified as Akriti, a resident of Pushp Vihar, was found critically injured after the alleged fall from the B-Block of NDMC Flats at Palika Kunj on Saturday. She was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where doctors declared her brought dead.

Police said Akriti had married on April 24 this year and was employed as a sales executive at a private company in Chhatarpur.

Enquiry Is In Progress: Police

As the death occurred within seven years of marriage, mandatory inquest proceedings have been initiated under the supervision of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), police told PTI news agency.

"All aspects of the incident are being verified and the enquiry is in progress," the statement added.

However, Akriti's family has dismissed the possibility of suicide, alleging that she was murdered by her husband and in-laws over dowry-related demands.

Victim's Family Alleges Physical Assault And Harassment

Her younger brother claimed the incident was being portrayed as a case of suicide to shield those responsible. He described Akriti, the eldest among the siblings, as a responsible and mentally strong person who was unlikely to take her own life.

The family further alleged that she had been subjected to physical assault and harassment by her husband after the marriage. They said the marriage was a love-cum-arranged alliance solemnised barely two-and-a-half months ago, making the circumstances surrounding her death highly suspicious.

Police said statements of the family members and other witnesses are being recorded, and further investigation is underway.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Akriti?

Akriti, a 28-year-old newlywed, died after allegedly falling from the third floor of an NDMC residential complex in Delhi. She was rushed to AIIMS but was declared brought dead.

What are Akriti's family members alleging?

Her family alleges she was murdered by her husband and in-laws over dowry-related demands. They dismiss the possibility of suicide and claim she faced physical assault and harassment.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 05 Jul 2026 07:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Murder Case Newly Wed Woman Died Lodhi Colony
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