Akriti, a 28-year-old newlywed, died after allegedly falling from the third floor of an NDMC residential complex in Delhi. She was rushed to AIIMS but was declared brought dead.
Explorer
2 Months After Wedding, Delhi Woman Dies After Fall From Third Floor; Family Alleges Dowry Murder
A 28-year-old newlywed died after allegedly falling from a Delhi apartment. Her family alleges dowry harassment, physical abuse and murder by her husband and in-laws. Police are investigating.
- Newlywed woman died after falling from Delhi apartment building.
- Family alleges dowry harassment, murder by husband, in-laws.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to Akriti?
What are Akriti's family members alleging?
Her family alleges she was murdered by her husband and in-laws over dowry-related demands. They dismiss the possibility of suicide and claim she faced physical assault and harassment.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Cities
2 Months After Wedding, Delhi Woman Dies After Fall; Family Alleges Dowry Murder
Cities
11-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped, Murdered In Bengal's Baruipur, Body Found In Sack
Cities
Heavy Rain Brings Mumbai Airport To Halt, 87% Flights Hit By Delays
Cities
Mumbai Rains: 63-Year-Old Kurla Man Killed After Tree Falls On Shop
Advertisement
Cities
6 Photos
Eid al-Adha 2026: From Patna To Navi Mumbai, Faith And Unity Fill The Streets Of India
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion