2 Months After Wedding, Delhi Woman Dies After Fall; Family Alleges Dowry Murder

A 28-year-old newlywed woman died after allegedly falling from the third floor of an NDMC residential complex in Delhi's Lodhi Colony, with her family accusing her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment and murder.

In a statement, Delhi Police said the deceased, identified as Akriti, a resident of Pushp Vihar, was found critically injured after the alleged fall from the B-Block of NDMC Flats at Palika Kunj on Saturday. She was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where doctors declared her brought dead.

Police said Akriti had married on April 24 this year and was employed as a sales executive at a private company in Chhatarpur.

Enquiry Is In Progress: Police

As the death occurred within seven years of marriage, mandatory inquest proceedings have been initiated under the supervision of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), police told PTI news agency.

"All aspects of the incident are being verified and the enquiry is in progress," the statement added.

However, Akriti's family has dismissed the possibility of suicide, alleging that she was murdered by her husband and in-laws over dowry-related demands.

Victim's Family Alleges Physical Assault And Harassment

Her younger brother claimed the incident was being portrayed as a case of suicide to shield those responsible. He described Akriti, the eldest among the siblings, as a responsible and mentally strong person who was unlikely to take her own life.

The family further alleged that she had been subjected to physical assault and harassment by her husband after the marriage. They said the marriage was a love-cum-arranged alliance solemnised barely two-and-a-half months ago, making the circumstances surrounding her death highly suspicious.

Police said statements of the family members and other witnesses are being recorded, and further investigation is underway.