The buzz around Ranveer Singh’s upcoming action drama Dhurandhar: The Revenge, popularly referred to as Dhurandhar 2, is already translating into strong ticket sales. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the much-anticipated sequel is set to release in cinemas on March 19, with special paid premiere screenings scheduled for March 18.

Within hours of advance bookings opening after the trailer launch on Saturday, the film began posting impressive numbers. Early data indicates that premiere shows alone have already generated over Rs 8 crore, signalling a promising start for the sequel.

Dhurandhar 2 Sells Over 87,000 Tickets In Just One Day

Ticket bookings opened across multiple online platforms, and the response was immediate. On BookMyShow alone, the film sold around 87.81K tickets within the first 24 hours, reflecting strong audience curiosity for the next chapter of the franchise.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that once the bookings went live, the film was selling roughly 7,500 tickets every hour for the paid preview screenings. While that figure may not be the highest hourly sale seen in recent times, it still marks a solid start for a film that is more than a week away from release.

Paid Premieres Cross Rs 8 Crore Ahead Of Release

According to trade tracking platform Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 achieved Rs 4 crore in ticket sales worldwide within the first two hours of advance booking opening.

Of this amount, approximately Rs 2.50 crore came from major multiplex chains such as PVR, Inox and Cinepolis, where nearly 35,000 tickets were sold during the initial rush.

The film has also introduced a premium pricing tier labelled “Super Blockbuster Plus”, with some preview tickets in Delhi-NCR multiplexes priced as high as Rs 2,500.

So far, paid premiere collections have reached Rs 8.06 crore, with the Hindi version contributing over Rs 7 crore. Regional versions have also begun recording early sales, with the Telugu version earning more than Rs 5 lakh, while Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions have collected around Rs 4 lakh, Rs 27,000 and Rs 28,000 respectively.

Interestingly, Tamil Nadu has reported the highest occupancy rate so far at 22%. With more than a week still remaining before the premiere screenings, trade experts expect the numbers to continue rising.

A Sequel To A Massive Box Office Hit

The original Dhurandhar proved to be a major success when it released on December 5, opening with Rs 28 crore in India. The film quickly gained momentum, collecting Rs 103 crore during its opening weekend.

By the end of its theatrical run, the movie had amassed Rs 838.5 crore domestically and an impressive Rs 1303.35 crore worldwide, establishing itself as one of the biggest blockbusters of its time.

Given the scale of the first film and the popularity of its characters, expectations for the sequel remain extremely high.

Star Cast Returns For The Sequel

Dhurandhar 2 reunites several key members of the original cast. Ranveer Singh reprises his central role, joined once again by Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi.

With advance bookings already showing strong momentum and fan anticipation building steadily, the sequel appears poised for a significant opening at the box office.