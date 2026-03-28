Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar 2 Sees Drop On Second Friday; Earns Slightly Over Half Of First Friday

Dhurandhar 2 Sees Drop On Second Friday; Earns Slightly Over Half Of First Friday

Dhurandhar 2 has crossed Rs 1,000 crore worldwide and earned Rs 715.72 crore in India in 9 days. However, its second Friday biz was slightly over half of its opening Friday.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 07:55 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, has crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the box office. However, the film has begun to slow down after last week’s highs. The movie, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun, earned a little over half of its first Friday collection on the second Friday.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9

Dhurandhar 2 is currently dominating the box office. It began its massive earnings streak right from the paid previews and has delivered huge collections in just nine days. The film has been shattering box office records and has already earned Rs 624.47 crore in its first week.

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 1100 Cr Mark Despite 56.7% Drop

On Day 8, it collected Rs 49.70 crore. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 41.55 crore on its ninth day (second Friday). With this, the film’s total net collection in India after nine days has reached Rs 715.72 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Day-Wise Collection

Day 0: Rs 43 crore
Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore
Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore
Day 3: Rs 113 crore
Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore
Day 5: Rs 65 crore
Day 6: Rs 56 crore
Day 7: Rs 48.75 crore
Day 8: Rs 49.70 crore

Day 9: Rs 41.55 crore

Dhurandhar 2 Yet To Break Pushpa 2, Dhurandhar Record

Dhurandhar 2 is on track towards becoming one of the biggest Bollywood films ever. It has already surpassed the lifetime collections of several big films like Pathaan, Jawan, Stree 2 and Chhaava. Now, it only needs to surpass the lifetime collections of Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) at Rs 836.09 crore and its own prequel, Dhurandhar, which earned Rs 894.49 crore.

ALSO READ| Weekend OTT Releases: From 'Mardaani 3' To 'O' Romeo' New Releases To Stream On Netflix, Prime Video And More

The film has already crossed Rs 700 crore and is expected to see a surge in collections again over the second Saturday and Sunday, which could help it overtake Pushpa 2’s Hindi box office numbers.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 and is directed by Aditya Dhar. The film is set to make its OTT debut on JioHotstar starting May 22. The film is a sequel to the 2025 release Dhurandhar, which streamed on Netflix in January this year. 

 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current box office collection of Dhurandhar 2?

Dhurandhar 2 has crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark. After nine days, its total net collection in India has reached Rs 715.72 crore.

Which actors are starring in Dhurandhar 2?

The film stars Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun.

When was Dhurandhar 2 released and when will it be on OTT?

Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19. It is set to make its OTT debut on JioHotstar starting May 22.

What are the next box office records Dhurandhar 2 aims to break?

Dhurandhar 2 needs to surpass the lifetime collections of Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) at Rs 836.09 crore and its own prequel, Dhurandhar, which earned Rs 894.49 crore.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 28 Mar 2026 07:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar The Revenge
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Dhurandhar 2 Sees Drop On Second Friday; Earns Slightly Over Half Of First Friday
Dhurandhar 2 Sees Drop On Second Friday; Earns Slightly Over Half Of First Friday
Entertainment
Dhruv Rathee Slams ‘Dhurandhar 2’ As ‘Expensive Advertisement’, Calls Film Political ‘Gaslighting’
Dhruv Rathee Slams ‘Dhurandhar 2’ As ‘Expensive Advertisement’, Calls Film Political ‘Gaslighting’
Entertainment
Happy Patel OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Vir Das Film Marking Imran Khan’s Return To Silver Screen
Happy Patel OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Vir Das Film Marking Imran Khan’s Return To Silver Screen
Entertainment
Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Makers Respond
Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Makers Respond
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Nitish Kumar Must Resign from Bihar Legislative Council by March 30 to Join Rajya Sabha
Tensions Escalate: Iran Prepares Strikes as US-Israel Hit Tehran with Bunker-Buster Bombs
Breaking: Trump Faces Dilemma with Iran: Military Operation, Not War, Amid Midterm Politics
Ram Navami 2026: Surya Tilak at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Marks Divine Moment for Devotees
BREAKING: Ram Navami 2026: Surya Tilak at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Captivates Devotees
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Kunwar Pushpendra Pratap Singh
Dr Kunwar Pushpendra Pratap Singh
OPINION | Nepal’s Gen Z Wave, Balen Shah’s Rise And India’s Diplomatic Test
Opinion
Embed widget