Dhurandhar 2 Sees Drop On Second Friday; Earns Slightly Over Half Of First Friday

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, has crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark at the box office. However, the film has begun to slow down after last week’s highs. The movie, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and Sara Arjun, earned a little over half of its first Friday collection on the second Friday.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9

Dhurandhar 2 is currently dominating the box office. It began its massive earnings streak right from the paid previews and has delivered huge collections in just nine days. The film has been shattering box office records and has already earned Rs 624.47 crore in its first week.

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 1100 Cr Mark Despite 56.7% Drop

On Day 8, it collected Rs 49.70 crore. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 41.55 crore on its ninth day (second Friday). With this, the film’s total net collection in India after nine days has reached Rs 715.72 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Day-Wise Collection

Day 0: Rs 43 crore

Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3: Rs 113 crore

Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5: Rs 65 crore

Day 6: Rs 56 crore

Day 7: Rs 48.75 crore

Day 8: Rs 49.70 crore

Day 9: Rs 41.55 crore

Dhurandhar 2 Yet To Break Pushpa 2, Dhurandhar Record

Dhurandhar 2 is on track towards becoming one of the biggest Bollywood films ever. It has already surpassed the lifetime collections of several big films like Pathaan, Jawan, Stree 2 and Chhaava. Now, it only needs to surpass the lifetime collections of Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) at Rs 836.09 crore and its own prequel, Dhurandhar, which earned Rs 894.49 crore.

ALSO READ| Weekend OTT Releases: From 'Mardaani 3' To 'O' Romeo' New Releases To Stream On Netflix, Prime Video And More

The film has already crossed Rs 700 crore and is expected to see a surge in collections again over the second Saturday and Sunday, which could help it overtake Pushpa 2’s Hindi box office numbers.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 and is directed by Aditya Dhar. The film is set to make its OTT debut on JioHotstar starting May 22. The film is a sequel to the 2025 release Dhurandhar, which streamed on Netflix in January this year.