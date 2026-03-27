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HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Offers Glimpse Into Jewar As Noida Airport Phase I Set for Launch

PM Modi Offers Glimpse Into Jewar As Noida Airport Phase I Set for Launch

The airport is expected to ease congestion at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, which currently handles a large share of air traffic in the region.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 06:40 PM (IST)
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March 28 is set to mark a significant milestone for Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Region with the inauguration of Phase I of the Noida International Airport.

The development is expected to enhance regional connectivity and provide a boost to commerce.

Boost To Connectivity And Decongestion

The airport is expected to ease congestion at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, which currently handles a large share of air traffic in the region.


PM Modi Offers Glimpse Into Jewar As Noida Airport Phase I Set for Launch

“Tomorrow, 28th March is a day of immense importance for the people of Uttar Pradesh and the NCR,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on a post on X.

Key Greenfield Infrastructure Project

The Noida International Airport is among the country’s major greenfield infrastructure projects, aimed at expanding aviation capacity and supporting economic growth.


PM Modi Offers Glimpse Into Jewar As Noida Airport Phase I Set for Launch

“This will boost commerce and connectivity. It will ease congestion at the IGI Airport in Delhi,” PM Modi added.

Focus On Cargo And Logistics

Beyond passenger services, the airport is expected to play a key role in strengthening logistics.


PM Modi Offers Glimpse Into Jewar As Noida Airport Phase I Set for Launch

“In addition to passenger services, it will have a robust cargo ecosystem thus boosting the logistics sector," PM Modi further stated.

The much-awaited Phase I of Noida International Airport in Jewar will be inaugurated on Saturday, March 28, by PM Modi, marking a major milestone in India’s aviation infrastructure. It will become the second international airport serving the Delhi-NCR region after Indira Gandhi International Airport, boosting regional and global connectivity.

Capacity And Infrastructure

Strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway, the airport is designed to operate alongside IGI Airport to ease congestion and expand passenger capacity. Developed at a cost of around Rs 11,200 crore, Phase I has an initial capacity of 12 million passengers annually, scalable to 70 million.

The facility features a 3,900-metre runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with advanced navigation systems and airfield lighting for round-the-clock operations. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has granted it an aerodrome licence for public use, enabling all-weather operations.

Development And Design

The project has been developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited under a public-private partnership with the Uttar Pradesh government and the Government of India.

Designed as a sustainable project, the airport aims to operate as a net-zero emissions facility, with architecture inspired by traditional ghats and havelis, blending heritage with modern infrastructure.

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Breaking News: Nitish Kumar Must Resign from Bihar Legislative Council by March 30 to Join Rajya Sabha

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Phase I of the Noida International Airport be inaugurated?

Phase I of the Noida International Airport will be inaugurated on March 28th.

What is the expected impact of the Noida International Airport?

The airport is expected to enhance regional connectivity, boost commerce, and ease congestion at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

What is the initial annual passenger capacity of Phase I of the airport?

Phase I of the Noida International Airport has an initial capacity of 12 million passengers annually.

Besides passenger services, what other sector will the airport strengthen?

The airport is expected to strengthen the logistics sector with a robust cargo ecosystem.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 06:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Jewar Jewar Airport Prime MinisterNarendra Modi Jewar Airport Phase 1
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