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If you've been searching for the perfect weekend binge, the latest OTT releases between March 27 and 29 bring an exciting mix of genres, languages and storytelling styles. From intense crime dramas and action-packed thrillers to global music documentaries and fantasy spectacles, streaming platforms are offering something for every mood. Whether you prefer edge-of-the-seat suspense or behind-the-scenes glimpses of global icons, this weekend’s lineup promises to keep you hooked.

ALSO READ: Mardaani 3 OTT Release Date OUT: When And Where To Watch Rani Mukerji's Cop Thriller

1. O'Romeo



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O’Romeo arrives on Amazon Prime Video on March 27, offering a gritty tale set in Mumbai’s underworld. Featuring Shahid Kapoor as a feared gangster and Triptii Dimri as a woman entangled in a dangerous revenge plot, the film blends emotion with high-stakes action. Its layered storytelling and dark tone make it a compelling pick for fans of intense dramas.

2. BTS: The Return



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Fans of BTS can tune into BTS: The Return on Netflix from March 27. The documentary follows RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook as they reunite after military service and work on their latest album. Offering rare behind-the-scenes access, it captures the emotions and scale of one of the most anticipated music comebacks.

3. Kaattaan



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Kaattaan, streaming on JioHotstar, features Vijay Sethupathi in a mysterious role that blurs the line between hero and villain. The story unfolds around a man surrounded by conflicting identities, drawing viewers into a gripping investigation filled with suspense and intrigue.

4. Mardaani 3



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Mardaani 3 sees Rani Mukerji reprise her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy on Netflix. The narrative centres on a high-pressure mission involving missing girls and a dangerous trafficking network. The film’s official premise states, “It is a race against time and there will be no mercy. Shivani Shivaji Roy is back to rescue girls who go missing without a trace.” With its emotional weight and urgent pacing, it remains one of the standout releases of the week.

5. Now You See Me: Now You Don't



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The third instalment of the popular franchise, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, lands on Amazon Prime Video on March 29. With its signature blend of illusion, heist drama and fast-paced storytelling, the film continues the journey of the Four Horsemen, promising twists and spectacle.

6. House Of David Season 2



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House of David returns with a new season on Amazon Prime Video. The series charts the transformation of David from a humble shepherd to a powerful leader, exploring themes of destiny, conflict and leadership in a richly detailed historical setting.

7. Masthishka Maranam



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Masthishka Maranam brings an unusual narrative to screens. The story follows a grieving man who discovers a way to access others’ memories, only to witness a crime from within someone else’s mind. Its blend of humour, sci-fi and suspense makes it a distinctive addition to this weekend’s lineup.

8. 53 Sundays



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53 Sundays arrives on Netflix on March 27, offering a layered take on family dynamics and unresolved tensions. Written and directed by Cesc Gay, the film is adapted from his own stage play 53 diumenges. The story centres on three siblings who reunite to make a crucial decision about their ageing father’s future. What begins as a seemingly practical discussion quickly spirals into emotional confrontations, sharp exchanges and long-buried resentments resurfacing. Blending humour with realism, the film explores how family bonds can be both comforting and complicated, making it a relatable watch for audiences who enjoy character-driven storytelling.

9. Something Bad Is Going To Happen



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Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen premiered on Netflix on March 26, promising a tense mix of psychological drama and unsettling horror. The series follows a bride who becomes increasingly convinced that something terrible will unfold on her wedding day. While those around her dismiss it as pre-wedding anxiety, her fears intensify as the ceremony approaches. Starring Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco as a couple navigating emotional strain, the narrative unfolds over a single week filled with both ordinary stress and creeping dread.