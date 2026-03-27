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HomeEntertainmentOTTWeekend OTT Releases: From 'Mardaani 3' To 'O' Romeo' New Releases To Stream On Netflix, Prime Video And More

Weekend OTT Releases: From 'Mardaani 3' To 'O' Romeo' New Releases To Stream On Netflix, Prime Video And More

Explore top OTT releases this weekend including Mardaani 3, O’Romeo and BTS documentary. Find what to watch online from March 27–29.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

If you've been searching for the perfect weekend binge, the latest OTT releases between March 27 and 29 bring an exciting mix of genres, languages and storytelling styles. From intense crime dramas and action-packed thrillers to global music documentaries and fantasy spectacles, streaming platforms are offering something for every mood. Whether you prefer edge-of-the-seat suspense or behind-the-scenes glimpses of global icons, this weekend’s lineup promises to keep you hooked.

ALSO READ: Mardaani 3 OTT Release Date OUT: When And Where To Watch Rani Mukerji's Cop Thriller

1. O'Romeo

(Image Source: Twitter/@film_waala)
(Image Source: Twitter/@film_waala)

O’Romeo arrives on Amazon Prime Video on March 27, offering a gritty tale set in Mumbai’s underworld. Featuring Shahid Kapoor as a feared gangster and Triptii Dimri as a woman entangled in a dangerous revenge plot, the film blends emotion with high-stakes action. Its layered storytelling and dark tone make it a compelling pick for fans of intense dramas.

2. BTS: The Return

(Image Source: Twitter/@bangtanboys_sv)
(Image Source: Twitter/@bangtanboys_sv)

Fans of BTS can tune into BTS: The Return on Netflix from March 27. The documentary follows RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook as they reunite after military service and work on their latest album. Offering rare behind-the-scenes access, it captures the emotions and scale of one of the most anticipated music comebacks.

3. Kaattaan

(Image Source: Twitter/@OTT_Trackers)
(Image Source: Twitter/@OTT_Trackers)

Kaattaan, streaming on JioHotstar, features Vijay Sethupathi in a mysterious role that blurs the line between hero and villain. The story unfolds around a man surrounded by conflicting identities, drawing viewers into a gripping investigation filled with suspense and intrigue.

4. Mardaani 3

(Image Source: Twitter/@TradeBOC)
(Image Source: Twitter/@TradeBOC)

Mardaani 3 sees Rani Mukerji reprise her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy on Netflix. The narrative centres on a high-pressure mission involving missing girls and a dangerous trafficking network. The film’s official premise states, “It is a race against time and there will be no mercy. Shivani Shivaji Roy is back to rescue girls who go missing without a trace.” With its emotional weight and urgent pacing, it remains one of the standout releases of the week.

5. Now You See Me: Now You Don't

(Image Source: Twitter/@_JakeBlues)
(Image Source: Twitter/@_JakeBlues)

The third instalment of the popular franchise, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, lands on Amazon Prime Video on March 29. With its signature blend of illusion, heist drama and fast-paced storytelling, the film continues the journey of the Four Horsemen, promising twists and spectacle.

6. House Of David Season 2

(Image Source: Twitter/@PrimeVideo)
(Image Source: Twitter/@PrimeVideo)

House of David returns with a new season on Amazon Prime Video. The series charts the transformation of David from a humble shepherd to a powerful leader, exploring themes of destiny, conflict and leadership in a richly detailed historical setting.

7. Masthishka Maranam

(Image Source: Twitter/@hafeelesalih)
(Image Source: Twitter/@hafeelesalih)

Masthishka Maranam brings an unusual narrative to screens. The story follows a grieving man who discovers a way to access others’ memories, only to witness a crime from within someone else’s mind. Its blend of humour, sci-fi and suspense makes it a distinctive addition to this weekend’s lineup.

8. 53 Sundays

(Image Source: Twitter/@ScreenGlobal)
(Image Source: Twitter/@ScreenGlobal)

53 Sundays arrives on Netflix on March 27, offering a layered take on family dynamics and unresolved tensions. Written and directed by Cesc Gay, the film is adapted from his own stage play 53 diumenges. The story centres on three siblings who reunite to make a crucial decision about their ageing father’s future. What begins as a seemingly practical discussion quickly spirals into emotional confrontations, sharp exchanges and long-buried resentments resurfacing. Blending humour with realism, the film explores how family bonds can be both comforting and complicated, making it a relatable watch for audiences who enjoy character-driven storytelling.

9. Something Bad Is Going To Happen

(Image Source: Twitter/@oxentepipoca)
(Image Source: Twitter/@oxentepipoca)

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen premiered on Netflix on March 26, promising a tense mix of psychological drama and unsettling horror. The series follows a bride who becomes increasingly convinced that something terrible will unfold on her wedding day. While those around her dismiss it as pre-wedding anxiety, her fears intensify as the ceremony approaches. Starring Camila Morrone and Adam DiMarco as a couple navigating emotional strain, the narrative unfolds over a single week filled with both ordinary stress and creeping dread.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are some of the new OTT releases between March 27 and 29?

This weekend features releases like O'Romeo, BTS: The Return, Kaattaan, Mardaani 3, and Now You See Me: Now You Don't, among others, across various genres and platforms.

Where can I watch the new BTS documentary?

BTS: The Return, which follows the members after their military service and as they work on a new album, is available on Netflix starting March 27.

What is Mardaani 3 about?

Mardaani 3 on Netflix features Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy, tackling a dangerous trafficking network and a mission to rescue missing girls. It's a race against time with no mercy.

Which action or thriller movies are releasing?

O'Romeo on Amazon Prime Video offers a gritty underworld tale, Mardaani 3 on Netflix is a cop thriller, and Now You See Me: Now You Don't on Amazon Prime Video continues the heist franchise.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
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