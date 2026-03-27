IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH - RCB's Three Key Bowlers To Miss The Opening Match

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IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH - The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), are facing a significant selection headache just 24 hours before their title defense begins. As they prepare to host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium this Saturday, the team’s pace battery has been severely depleted with three frontline fast bowlers officially ruled out of the opening clash.

While the RCB's army is ready to roar, the RCB dugout is scrambling to fill a massive void in their bowling attack.

The Absent Trio: Why They Are Missing

The triple blow to RCB’s bowling department stems from a mix of fitness issues, personal reasons, and administrative hurdles:

Josh Hazlewood (Fitness): Despite landing in Bengaluru on Thursday and joining the squad, the Australian "Hoff" is not yet match-ready. He is currently recovering from a lingering fitness issue and will sit out the opener to avoid a long-term setback.

Yash Dayal (Personal Reasons): In a major blow to the team’s balance, the left-arm pacer has been ruled out not just for the opener, but for the entire IPL 2026 season. The franchise confirmed he is dealing with a "personal situation" and has been granted leave.

Nuwan Thushara (Fitness/NOC): The Sri Lankan slinger, retained for his lethal death-bowling skills, has been denied an NOC by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). Thushara failed a mandatory fitness test and must wait at least four to five days before he is eligible for a re-test.

The "Chinnaswamy Challenge": Who Steps Up?

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is notorious for being a "bowlers' graveyard" due to its short boundaries and flat deck. Missing three specialist pacers against an SRH batting lineup featuring the likes of Heinrich Klaasen and Abhishek Sharma puts immense pressure on the remaining attack.

With the core pace trio missing, RCB will likely look toward their domestic reserves and spin twins to stem the flow of runs. The absence of Yash Dayal, specifically, leaves a gap in the powerplay where his left-arm angle was a vital tactical asset last season.

Match Details: Match 1

Fixture: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Toss: 7:00 PM IST | First Ball: 7:30 PM IST

Where to Watch: JioHotstar and Star Sports Network