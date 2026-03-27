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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: RCB vs SRH - RCB's Three Key Bowlers To Miss The Opening Match

IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH - RCB's Three Key Bowlers To Miss The Opening Match

A massive blow for the defending champions! Three star bowlers are officially out of the RCB vs SRH opener. See how Bengaluru plans to defend their home turf.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 08:04 PM (IST)
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IPL 2026: RCB vs SRH - The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), are facing a significant selection headache just 24 hours before their title defense begins. As they prepare to host Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium this Saturday, the team’s pace battery has been severely depleted with three frontline fast bowlers officially ruled out of the opening clash.

While the RCB's army is ready to roar, the RCB dugout is scrambling to fill a massive void in their bowling attack.

The Absent Trio: Why They Are Missing

The triple blow to RCB’s bowling department stems from a mix of fitness issues, personal reasons, and administrative hurdles:

Josh Hazlewood (Fitness): Despite landing in Bengaluru on Thursday and joining the squad, the Australian "Hoff" is not yet match-ready. He is currently recovering from a lingering fitness issue and will sit out the opener to avoid a long-term setback.

Yash Dayal (Personal Reasons): In a major blow to the team’s balance, the left-arm pacer has been ruled out not just for the opener, but for the entire IPL 2026 season. The franchise confirmed he is dealing with a "personal situation" and has been granted leave.

Nuwan Thushara (Fitness/NOC): The Sri Lankan slinger, retained for his lethal death-bowling skills, has been denied an NOC by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). Thushara failed a mandatory fitness test and must wait at least four to five days before he is eligible for a re-test.

The "Chinnaswamy Challenge": Who Steps Up?

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is notorious for being a "bowlers' graveyard" due to its short boundaries and flat deck. Missing three specialist pacers against an SRH batting lineup featuring the likes of Heinrich Klaasen and Abhishek Sharma puts immense pressure on the remaining attack.

With the core pace trio missing, RCB will likely look toward their domestic reserves and spin twins to stem the flow of runs. The absence of Yash Dayal, specifically, leaves a gap in the powerplay where his left-arm angle was a vital tactical asset last season.

Match Details: Match 1

Fixture: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Toss: 7:00 PM IST | First Ball: 7:30 PM IST

Where to Watch: JioHotstar and Star Sports Network

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why are three frontline fast bowlers ruled out for RCB's opening match?

Josh Hazlewood is not match-ready due to fitness, Yash Dayal is out for the season due to personal reasons, and Nuwan Thushara is awaiting an NOC after failing a fitness test.

How long will Yash Dayal be unavailable for Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

Yash Dayal has been ruled out for the entire IPL 2026 season due to a personal situation.

What is the reason for Nuwan Thushara's absence in the opening clash?

Sri Lanka Cricket has not issued an NOC for Nuwan Thushara because he failed a mandatory fitness test. He needs to re-test in four to five days.

Which venue is hosting the opening match between RCB and SRH?

The opening match will be held at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 08:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Josh Hazelwood Yash Dayal IPL 2026 Nuwan Thushara RCB VS SRH Chinnaswamy Stadium RCB Playing 11
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