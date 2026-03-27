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Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, hit theatres on March 19 and has been breaking records at the box office ever since. On Day 0, when the premiere shows were held, the film minted Rs 43 crore, surpassing the opening-day collections of its predecessor, Dhurandhar, which released in December last year. The spy thriller has also become the fastest Bollywood film to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark worldwide. Although the film witnessed a slight dip in its second week, it continues to perform strongly at the box office.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar 2 continues to dominate the global box office even during weekdays. After a spectacular opening weekend, the film has maintained a steady run during the regular working days, raking in crores and setting new benchmarks.

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According to a report by Sacnilk, early estimates for Thursday show that the film earned Rs 49.70 crore in India from 19,493 shows, taking its total domestic gross collection to Rs 805.32 crore. The film’s net collection in India stands at Rs 674.17 crore. When Wednesday’s overseas earnings of Rs 261.92 crore are added, the worldwide total reaches Rs 1,067.24 crore. With additional Thursday overseas collections included, the film has now crossed the Rs 1,100 crore mark globally.

Dhurandhar 2 Day-Wise Collection

Day 0: Rs 43 crore

Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3: Rs 113 crore

Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5: Rs 65 crore

Day 6: Rs 56 crore

Day 7: Rs 48.75 crore

Day 8: Rs 49.70 crore

Day 9: Rs 1.14 crore (not final figures)

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Dhurandhar 2 Beats Pathaan’s Worldwide Record

On its eighth day of release, the second Thursday, Dhurandhar 2 surpassed the worldwide lifetime collection of Pathaan, Rs 1,069.85 crore, the 2023 blockbuster starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film’s next target is to overtake another Shah Rukh Khan blockbuster, Jawan, which earned Rs 1,163.62 crore globally during its lifetime run.

Trade analysts expect Dhurandhar 2 to cross this milestone by its second Friday. If that happens, the film will become the third highest-grossing Bollywood movie worldwide. To move to the second spot, however, it will need to beat the lifetime global collection of its own prequel, Dhurandhar, which earned Rs 1,300 crore. The top position is currently held by Aamir Khan’s blockbuster Dangal, which recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 2,059 crore.