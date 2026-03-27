Iran's Revolutionary Guards turned back three container ships of different nationalities, stating the Strait of Hormuz remains closed.
Iran Turns Back Three Ships, Declares Strait Of Hormuz Closed
The IRGC further stated that vessels linked to ports “belonging to allies and supporters of the Zionist-American enemies” would not be allowed passage.
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said three ships were turned back while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, as Tehran reiterated that the strategic waterway remains closed.
In a statement carried on the Sepah News website, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said, “This morning, following the lies of the corrupt US president (Donald Trump) claiming that the Strait of Hormuz was open, three container ships of different nationalities... were turned back after a warning from the IRGC Navy.”
The development comes amid heightened tensions over access to the crucial maritime route.
Transit Ban For ‘Allies And Supporters’
The IRGC further stated that vessels linked to ports “belonging to allies and supporters of the Zionist-American enemies” would not be allowed passage.
“The movement of any vessel ‘to and from’ ports of origin belonging to allies and supporters of the Zionist-American enemies, to any destination and through any corridor, is prohibited,” the statement said.
Iran Rejects US Claim, Reasserts Control
The statement followed remarks by US President Donald Trump suggesting that the Strait of Hormuz was open for transit.
Rejecting the claim, the IRGC said it maintains full control over the chokepoint.
“The Strait of Hormuz has been closed, and any movement through the strait will be met with a harsh response,” the IRGC Navy said.
Warning Amid Escalating Regional Tensions
Iran said the move reflects its stance amid ongoing tensions, asserting that it will protect its maritime boundaries.
The IRGC reiterated that “any movement through the strait will be met with a harsh response,” issuing a direct warning to international shipping and foreign military forces operating in or near the Persian Gulf.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened at the Strait of Hormuz?
What does Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claim about the Strait of Hormuz?
The IRGC claims the Strait of Hormuz is closed and any movement through it will be met with a harsh response. They stated they maintain full control.
Which ships were turned back by the IRGC?
Three container ships of different nationalities were turned back after receiving a warning from the IRGC Navy.
Are there any restrictions on ships related to certain countries passing through the Strait of Hormuz?
Yes, the IRGC stated that vessels linked to ports belonging to allies and supporters of 'Zionist-American enemies' are not allowed passage.