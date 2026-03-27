Iran Turns Back Three Ships, Declares Strait Of Hormuz Closed

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Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said three ships were turned back while attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, as Tehran reiterated that the strategic waterway remains closed.

In a statement carried on the Sepah News website, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said, “This morning, following the lies of the corrupt US president (Donald Trump) claiming that the Strait of Hormuz was open, three container ships of different nationalities... were turned back after a warning from the IRGC Navy.”

The development comes amid heightened tensions over access to the crucial maritime route.

Transit Ban For ‘Allies And Supporters’

The IRGC further stated that vessels linked to ports “belonging to allies and supporters of the Zionist-American enemies” would not be allowed passage.

“The movement of any vessel ‘to and from’ ports of origin belonging to allies and supporters of the Zionist-American enemies, to any destination and through any corridor, is prohibited,” the statement said.

Iran Rejects US Claim, Reasserts Control

The statement followed remarks by US President Donald Trump suggesting that the Strait of Hormuz was open for transit.

Rejecting the claim, the IRGC said it maintains full control over the chokepoint.

“The Strait of Hormuz has been closed, and any movement through the strait will be met with a harsh response,” the IRGC Navy said.

Warning Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

Iran said the move reflects its stance amid ongoing tensions, asserting that it will protect its maritime boundaries.

The IRGC reiterated that “any movement through the strait will be met with a harsh response,” issuing a direct warning to international shipping and foreign military forces operating in or near the Persian Gulf.