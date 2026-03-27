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HomeEntertainmentIs Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Makers Respond

Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air? Makers Respond

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 02:22 PM (IST)

After Ekta Kapoor introduced a spin-off of Smriti Irani’s show Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badallte Hain, speculation began that the new show would replace Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2. Addressing the rumours, the makers have now issued an official statement.

Is Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Going Off Air?

The makers shared an official statement on Instagram, clarifying that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi will continue to air every night at 10:30 PM on StarPlus and will also stream on JioHotstar.

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“We have noticed some media reports that are circulating stating that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 is shutting down and getting replaced with Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badallte Hain,” the statement read.

It added, “We would like to state that these reports are baseless; we are not shutting down Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 and there is no end date for the show as yet.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Fans Want Tusli Back

Following this, fans flooded the comments section of the post, thanking the makers for the clarification. Some also expressed their wish to see Tulsi return to the show.

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“Thanks for the clarification. We want Tulsi in the episodes and TuHir scenes. We want both Tulsi and Mihir in the episodes. We watch the show for TuHir. When will they be shown? The leads barely get screen time and we are forced to see Gen Z which no one is interested in. Everyday we wait for the episode to see TuHir only to see more of others than TuHir and now we haven’t seen Tulsi isn’t in the episodes for 5 days now,” read one comment. 

Another added, “Without Tulsi, episodes are so bland.”

“Then why did they say it’s finite?” asked a third. 

A fourth posted, “Both the Kyunki 2 and its spinoff KRKBRBH are interesting...I am enjoying both of them.”


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(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 02:22 PM (IST)
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