OPINION | Nepal’s Gen Z Wave, Balen Shah’s Rise And India’s Diplomatic Test

Over the past few months, Nepal has witnessed a political shift that few observers had fully anticipated. What seemed like a familiar contest among established parties quickly turned into something far more significant. The resounding victory of Balen Shah’s party in the general elections is not just another electoral outcome, and it reflects a deeper churn within Nepali society. At the centre of this change is a new and assertive generation of voters, commonly referred to as Gen Z, who are beginning to redefine the rules of political engagement.

For decades, Nepal’s political system largely revolved around traditional power structures and long-standing party loyalties. Leaders and parties dominated the narrative, while voters often aligned along predictable social and ideological lines. But this time, the script appears to have changed. Young voters, or say Gen Z voters, especially those exposed to global ideas through digital platforms, have shown that they are no longer willing to settle for the status quo.

Balen Shah’s rise is, in many ways, symbolic of this transformation. His appeal goes beyond conventional politics. He represents efficiency, direct communication, and a results-oriented approach -qualities that resonate strongly with younger voters. Interestingly, his campaign did not rely solely on traditional political machinery. Instead, it tapped into digital outreach, grassroots mobilisation, and a sense of collective aspiration among urban youth. This is perhaps why his victory feels less like a routine political win and more like the outcome of a broader social movement.

It is worth asking: what exactly does Gen Z in Nepal want? The answer is not overly complicated, but it is certainly different from earlier generations. This group values transparency, accountability, and opportunity. They are less influenced by identity-based politics and more focused on governance outcomes. Social media has played a crucial role here, not just as a communication tool, but as a space for political awareness, debate, and even mobilisation. In a way, digital platforms have become the new public squares of Nepal.

This internal political shift inevitably has external implications, especially for India–Nepal relations. Historically, the relationship between the two countries has been close, layered, and at times sensitive. Shared culture, open borders, and deep economic ties have long defined this partnership. Yet, it would be a mistake to assume that these factors alone will shape the future.

The younger generation in Nepal is looking at India differently-not negatively, but more critically and pragmatically. There is a growing emphasis on national self-respect and balanced diplomacy. Many young Nepalese believe their country should engage with multiple global partners without appearing overly dependent on any one nation. This includes both India and China, among others.

In this context, Balen Shah’s political positioning offers some clues. His focus appears to be firmly on development and governance, while maintaining Nepal’s autonomy in decision-making. For India, this presents a delicate situation. On one hand, there is a clear opportunity to build stronger ties by aligning with Nepal’s development priorities. On the other, there is a need to move away from any perception of overreach or dominance-a concern that has occasionally surfaced in bilateral relations.

Economic cooperation could, in fact, become the most effective bridge between the two nations in this new phase. Areas such as hydropower, renewable energy, tourism, and digital infrastructure offer immense potential. Nepal’s young population is increasingly interested in entrepreneurship and innovation, and India’s experience in sectors like technology and start-ups could prove valuable. A more collaborative, partnership-driven approach, rather than a top-down one, may yield better results.

At the same time, one cannot ignore the geopolitical dimension. Nepal has long navigated a careful balance between its two large neighbours, India and China. What is changing now is the basis of that balancing act. The new generation is less driven by historical sentiment and more by practical outcomes. Which partnership delivers better infrastructure? Which one creates more jobs? These are the questions shaping public opinion.

For India, this means that goodwill alone may no longer be sufficient. Policies will need to be sharper, more responsive, and visibly beneficial to Nepal’s development. Engagement at multiple levels-governmental, economic, and even people-to-people-will be crucial.

Despite these evolving dynamics, the cultural foundation of India-Nepal relations remains strong. Shared traditions, religious ties, and familial connections continue to bind the two countries in unique ways. The open border, in particular, stands as a rare example of trust and interconnectedness in the region. However, even these long-standing bonds are being reinterpreted by younger generations, who expect them to coexist with modern forms of cooperation.

Looking ahead, Nepal appears to be entering a phase of political experimentation and renewal. The participation of Gen Z has injected fresh energy into its democracy, but it has also raised expectations. Delivering on promises of transparency, efficiency, and development will not be easy. Leaders like Balen Shah will be closely watched, not just for their vision, but for their ability to translate that vision into tangible outcomes.

For India, the message is clear but nuanced. The relationship with Nepal must evolve in step with the changes taking place within Nepali society. This is not a moment for complacency, but for careful recalibration. Listening more, engaging better, and respecting Nepal’s aspirations as an equal partner will be key.

In the end, what we are witnessing is more than a political shift-it is a generational transition. And as with any such transition, it brings both uncertainty and opportunity. If managed wisely, this new phase could strengthen India-Nepal ties in ways that are more balanced, modern, and resilient.

The future of this relationship will not be shaped solely by history, but by how both nations respond to the aspirations of a new generation-one that is informed, connected, and ready to chart its own course.

(The author is Post Doctoral Fellow (ICSSR, Ministry of Education) at Department of Political Science, Faculty of Social Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi )

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