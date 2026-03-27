Amid Oil Supply Fears, PM Modi Pushes Biofuels, Solar, GOBARdhan Drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called on states to accelerate the adoption of alternative energy sources, including biofuels, solar energy and the GOBARdhan initiative, as part of efforts to diversify fuel sources.

The meeting with chief ministers was convened against the backdrop of the ongoing West Asia conflict, which has threatened global oil supplies and caused disruptions.

Focus On Long-Term Preparedness

During the meeting, the Prime Minister urged states to balance immediate response measures with long-term preparedness as India braces for potential impacts of the conflict.

“Prime Minister called for a parallel focus on immediate response and long-term preparedness. He urged States to accelerate efforts in promoting alternative energy sources such as biofuels, solar energy, GOBARdhan initiative, electric mobility, as well as expanding piped natural gas connections,” a government statement read.

Domestic Energy And Diversification

PM Modi highlighted the importance of enhancing domestic exploration of oil and natural gas, while also pushing for increased use of biofuels and natural gas.

Among the initiatives discussed was GOBARdhan (Galvanizing Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan), which focuses on converting organic waste such as cattle dung and agricultural residue into biogas or bio-CNG.

Call For Stronger Centre-State Coordination

The Prime Minister stressed the critical role of states in implementing policy decisions and called for constant coordination between the Centre and states.

He emphasised the need for timely information sharing and joint decision-making to ensure swift and aligned responses.

‘Team India’ Approach Reiterated

PM Modi urged states to work together as “Team India”, recalling the coordinated efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that measures taken in recent years to strengthen the country’s economic and supply systems are proving beneficial in the current situation.