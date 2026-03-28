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HomeNewsWorldFormer Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Arrested Over Deadly Gen Z Protests Day After Balen Shah Takes Charge

Former Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Arrested Over Deadly Gen Z Protests Day After Balen Shah Takes Charge

This occurred a day after Balendra Shah became the new premier. Police spokesperson Om Adhikari confirmed the arrests, stating legal proceedings will follow.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 07:01 AM (IST)

Former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been arrested over his alleged role in last year’s deadly Gen Z protests, in a dramatic turn of events that comes just a day after Balendra Shah was sworn in as the country’s new premier.

Oli was taken into custody alongside his former Home Minister, Ramesh Lekhak, marking a significant escalation in the investigation into the protests that had gripped the nation and resulted in multiple fatalities.

“They were arrested this morning, and the process will move forward according to the law,” Kathmandu Valley police spokesperson Om Adhikari said, according to AFP.

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About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Mar 2026 06:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal KP Sharma Oli Gen Z Protest Balen Shah
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