Former Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been arrested over his alleged role in last year’s deadly Gen Z protests, in a dramatic turn of events that comes just a day after Balendra Shah was sworn in as the country’s new premier.

Oli was taken into custody alongside his former Home Minister, Ramesh Lekhak, marking a significant escalation in the investigation into the protests that had gripped the nation and resulted in multiple fatalities.

“They were arrested this morning, and the process will move forward according to the law,” Kathmandu Valley police spokesperson Om Adhikari said, according to AFP.