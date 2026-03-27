A massive avalanche struck the highway, burying multiple vehicles. It resulted in the death of a 10-year-old child and serious injuries to an elderly man.
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Zoji La Avalanche Buries 15 Vehicles, Leaves Child Dead, Elderly Man Critical
Officials said at least 15 vehicles were partially or completely trapped under snow when the avalanche hit in the afternoon.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened at Zoji La on the Srinagar-Leh highway?
How many vehicles were affected by the avalanche?
Officials reported that at least 15 vehicles were partially or completely trapped under the snow when the avalanche hit.
What agencies are involved in the rescue operation?
A large-scale operation is underway involving the police, Army, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and district administrations.
Where did the avalanche specifically hit on the highway?
The avalanche struck vehicles at Captain-turn at Zojila Pass in Drass.
Are rescue efforts ongoing from both sides of the highway?
Yes, rescue operations are being conducted simultaneously from the Sonamarg side in Kashmir and the Drass side in Ladakh.
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