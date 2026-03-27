CBSE Announces Hybrid Assessment For Class 12 Students In West Asia

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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced a hybrid assessment method for Class 12 students in West Asia after cancelling remaining board examinations due to the ongoing Iran–US–Israel conflict.

Students had appeared for select papers between February 17 and 28. On March 15, the board cancelled the remaining examinations, including those earlier postponed across several countries in the region.

Marks Upload Schedule Finalised

Schools have been directed to upload marks on the CBSE portal between April 6 and April 13.

“Once uploaded, the same will not be changed,” CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said in a notification, adding that the move is aimed at ensuring timely declaration of results along with other Class 12 students.

Over 23,000 Students To Be Assessed

The board will declare results for nearly 23,000 Class 12 students across more than 200 CBSE-affiliated schools in seven West Asian countries using a formula-based evaluation system.

Methodology

CBSE said that in subjects where examinations were conducted, actual performance will be considered for the final result.

For remaining subjects, marks will be derived from school assessments, including the “best of the three marks obtained in quarterly, half-yearly and pre-board examinations.”

For subjects with theory components of 80 or 70 marks, schools will upload the “best of three” scores from periodic tests. For subjects carrying 60, 50 or 30 marks, performance in the final pre-board examination will be used. In cases where a student was absent, earlier pre-board scores may be considered.

Internal Assessments Remain Unchanged

The board clarified that internal assessment and practical components, described as “a yearlong exercise,” will remain unchanged, as “performance of the students have already been uploaded by the schools.”

Full exam takers to be evaluated on written performance

Students who appeared in all their registered subjects will have their results based entirely on their written examinations. Those who shifted centres to other countries, including India, will also be assessed on actual exam scores.

Board Stresses Fairness, Finality Of Decision

CBSE said the approach aims to ensure “valid, reliable, fair, and unbiased results” given the disruption caused by the prevailing situation.

It added that the “decision of the Competent Authority of the Board shall be final and bounding,” indicating no changes will be permitted after submission.

Exams Held, Then Cancelled

Between February 17 and 28, CBSE conducted exams for 17 academic subjects, including Physics, Accountancy, Geography and Chemistry, along with 10 skill-based subjects.

Exams scheduled between March 1 and April 10 were cancelled across seven West Asian countries, UAE, Iran, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Saudi Arabia, citing “prevailing extraordinary circumstances.”

The board noted that “any results derived through approximation methods cannot fully match those produced from an actual examination,” but said the process would adhere to “fairness, reliability, validity, impartiality, and transparency.”

Earlier Decision For Class 10 Students

On March 18, CBSE had announced a special assessment scheme for Class 10 students in West Asia, under which marks will be calculated based on exams already taken, using averages of best-performing subjects where papers were missed.

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