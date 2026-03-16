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HomePhoto GalleryCelebritiesOscars 2026 Red Carpet Fashion: Celebrities Who Stole The Spotlight With Their Glamorous Outfits

Oscars 2026 Red Carpet Fashion: Celebrities Who Stole The Spotlight With Their Glamorous Outfits

From dramatic gowns to elegant suits, celebrities delivered unforgettable fashion moments on the Oscars red carpet, showcasing glamour, couture craftsmanship, and timeless style.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam  | Updated at : 16 Mar 2026 05:50 AM (IST)
From dramatic gowns to elegant suits, celebrities delivered unforgettable fashion moments on the Oscars red carpet, showcasing glamour, couture craftsmanship, and timeless style.

Oscars 2026 Red Carpet Fashion

1/12
Joe Alwyn kept it classic yet relaxed in a custom black Valentino suit, styled with a loosely tied bow necktie that added a slightly unconventional touch.
Joe Alwyn kept it classic yet relaxed in a custom black Valentino suit, styled with a loosely tied bow necktie that added a slightly unconventional touch.
2/12
Bella Thorne made a striking entrance on the red carpet in a sheer black dress featuring dramatic feathery sleeves, delivering a bold and fashion-forward Oscars look.
Bella Thorne made a striking entrance on the red carpet in a sheer black dress featuring dramatic feathery sleeves, delivering a bold and fashion-forward Oscars look.
Published at : 16 Mar 2026 05:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Oscars 2026 Red Carpet Oscars 2026 Red Carpet Fashion Oscars 2026 Best Dressed Academy Awards 2026 Red Carpet Oscars 2026 Celebrity Fashion Oscars 2026 Red Carpet Looks

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