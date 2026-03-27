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HomeEntertainmentHappy Patel OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Vir Das Film Marking Imran Khan’s Return To Silver Screen

Happy Patel OTT Release: When & Where To Watch Vir Das Film Marking Imran Khan’s Return To Silver Screen

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos was released in January this year. Read on to find out the details about its OTT release.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 04:08 PM (IST)
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Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, directed by Vir Das and Kavi Shastri and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, hit theatres on January 16 this year. The spy action comedy stars Vir Das alongside Mithila Palkar, Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi and Srushti Tawade, while also marking Imran Khan’s return to the silver screen.

Happy Patel OTT Release Date

The film is set to make its OTT debut roughly two months after its theatrical release. While the makers have not officially confirmed the exact date yet, it is expected to arrive on a Wednesday, suggesting an April 1 release. Currently, the film is listed under the “Coming Soon” section on the platform.

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Happy Patel OTT Release: When & Where To Watch

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos will stream on Netflix. The platform’s description reads: “After learning he was born in India, a clumsy but ambitious British spy travels to Goa on a mission and accidentally gets caught in a dangerous criminal rivalry.”

Happy Patel Box Office Collection

Raised by two British secret agents, Happy Patel hopes to join the MI7 covert agency like his fathers but is unable to succeed. Things change when he learns about his Indian roots and is assigned to Goa to rescue a woman allegedly being forced to develop a fairness cream formula by a powerful local gangster named Mama, who also has a deep personal feud with him.

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The film opened with a gross collection of Rs 1.50 crore in India. Within 27 days, it earned Rs 7.36 crore at the domestic box office, including Rs 6.21 crore in net collections across 16,672 shows. It marked the first collaboration between Vir Das and Aamir Khan’s production house in nearly 14 years. Their previous collaboration was the 2011 cult comedy Delhi Belly.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When was Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos released in theatres?

Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos was released in theatres on January 16th of this year.

Where will Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos be available to stream on OTT?

The film will be available to stream on Netflix.

What is the plot of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos?

A clumsy British spy travels to Goa on a mission and gets caught in a dangerous criminal rivalry after learning about his Indian roots.

What was the box office collection of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos?

The film earned Rs 7.36 crore at the domestic box office within 27 days of its release.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 04:05 PM (IST)
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Vir Das Breaking News ABP Live Happy Patel
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