Rumors of fuel shortages and potential price hikes caused panic buying. This led to a sudden, unprecedented spike in demand, overwhelming supply at many stations.
Petrol Bunks Run Dry Amid Panic Buying; ‘No Stock’ Signs Up As Officials Say 'It’s Temporary'
Panic buying fuels chaos at petrol pumps as rumours spark long queues, supply delays and temporary “no stock” signs across multiple states.
Fuel stations across multiple states witnessed chaotic scenes as long queues of vehicles stretched for hours, with several outlets forced to display “no stock” signs after supplies were quickly exhausted. The sudden rush was largely driven by rumours of shortages and possible price hikes, prompting motorists to stock up far beyond usual levels. Despite repeated assurances from government officials and oil marketing companies that petrol, diesel and LPG were available in adequate quantities, panic buying continued through Wednesday.
'No Stock' After Panic Buying At Petrol Pumps
Dealers struggled to keep pace as deliveries lagged behind an unprecedented spike in demand, leaving pumps dry within hours of receiving fresh stock.
An official from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited explained that mounting crude prices and financial pressures had forced companies to tighten payment cycles, requiring near-daily settlements from dealers, reported Times of India.
Supply Chain Strain Hits Maharashtra, Lucknow
In parts of Maharashtra, particularly the Vidarbha region, fuel consumption surged dramatically, doubling over two days and outpacing supply. While authorities maintained that overall stock availability remained sufficient, dealers pointed to disruptions caused by the suspension of credit facilities, which created payment hurdles and slowed replenishment.
In Lucknow, state oil industry coordinator Sanjay Bhandari urged citizens to avoid hoarding and instead practice “sensible consumption” to stabilise the situation. Officials echoed that there was no structural shortage, but rather a temporary imbalance caused by demand spikes.
Hyderabad Sees Transport Disruptions
The situation was particularly severe in Hyderabad, where areas such as SR Nagar and Ameerpet saw massive queues of auto-rickshaws and private vehicles. The surge, which began Tuesday evening, continued late into the night, disrupting public transport and leaving commuters stranded, reported The Hindustan Times.
Motorists were seen filling tanks to maximum capacity, with some even storing fuel in bottles and cans — a move that further aggravated shortages at retail outlets. Dealers reported that tightened payment norms by oil companies, including clearing dues and making advance payments before receiving fresh stock, led to intermittent closures of several pumps.
Authorities Urge Calm, Deny Shortage
Hyderabad City Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar said authorities were working closely with oil firms to ensure smooth supply and prevent further disruption, as per reports. He stressed that the sudden spike in demand was driven largely by panic buying rather than an actual shortage.
He also clarified that “no stock” boards at several outlets reflected temporary depletion due to heavy demand, not a breakdown in supply chains. Officials across states have continued to appeal to the public to remain calm, warning that hoarding behaviour could worsen the situation unnecessarily.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why were there long queues at fuel stations?
Are there actual fuel shortages across the country?
No, government officials and oil companies state that adequate quantities of petrol, diesel, and LPG are available. The 'no stock' signs were due to temporary depletion from panic buying, not a supply chain breakdown.
What is causing delays in fuel deliveries to stations?
Oil marketing companies have tightened payment cycles, requiring near-daily settlements from dealers. This, along with increased demand, strains the supply chain and slows replenishment.
What are authorities advising the public to do?
Authorities urge citizens to avoid hoarding and practice sensible consumption. They emphasize that panic buying can worsen the situation unnecessarily.