Petrol Bunks Run Dry Amid Panic Buying; ‘No Stock’ Signs Up As Officials Say 'It’s Temporary'

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Fuel stations across multiple states witnessed chaotic scenes as long queues of vehicles stretched for hours, with several outlets forced to display “no stock” signs after supplies were quickly exhausted. The sudden rush was largely driven by rumours of shortages and possible price hikes, prompting motorists to stock up far beyond usual levels. Despite repeated assurances from government officials and oil marketing companies that petrol, diesel and LPG were available in adequate quantities, panic buying continued through Wednesday.

'No Stock' After Panic Buying At Petrol Pumps

Dealers struggled to keep pace as deliveries lagged behind an unprecedented spike in demand, leaving pumps dry within hours of receiving fresh stock.

An official from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited explained that mounting crude prices and financial pressures had forced companies to tighten payment cycles, requiring near-daily settlements from dealers, reported Times of India.

Supply Chain Strain Hits Maharashtra, Lucknow

In parts of Maharashtra, particularly the Vidarbha region, fuel consumption surged dramatically, doubling over two days and outpacing supply. While authorities maintained that overall stock availability remained sufficient, dealers pointed to disruptions caused by the suspension of credit facilities, which created payment hurdles and slowed replenishment.

In Lucknow, state oil industry coordinator Sanjay Bhandari urged citizens to avoid hoarding and instead practice “sensible consumption” to stabilise the situation. Officials echoed that there was no structural shortage, but rather a temporary imbalance caused by demand spikes.

Hyderabad Sees Transport Disruptions

The situation was particularly severe in Hyderabad, where areas such as SR Nagar and Ameerpet saw massive queues of auto-rickshaws and private vehicles. The surge, which began Tuesday evening, continued late into the night, disrupting public transport and leaving commuters stranded, reported The Hindustan Times.

Motorists were seen filling tanks to maximum capacity, with some even storing fuel in bottles and cans — a move that further aggravated shortages at retail outlets. Dealers reported that tightened payment norms by oil companies, including clearing dues and making advance payments before receiving fresh stock, led to intermittent closures of several pumps.

Authorities Urge Calm, Deny Shortage

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar said authorities were working closely with oil firms to ensure smooth supply and prevent further disruption, as per reports. He stressed that the sudden spike in demand was driven largely by panic buying rather than an actual shortage.

He also clarified that “no stock” boards at several outlets reflected temporary depletion due to heavy demand, not a breakdown in supply chains. Officials across states have continued to appeal to the public to remain calm, warning that hoarding behaviour could worsen the situation unnecessarily.