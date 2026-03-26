Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment'Operation Sindoor' Announced: Bhushan Kumar And Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Team Up For Real-Life Inspired Film

'Operation Sindoor' Announced: Bhushan Kumar And Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Team Up For Real-Life Inspired Film

Operation Sindoor announced by Vivek Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar, inspired by real events and military operations with a focus on truth and research.

By : Vaishnavi Shivam | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 01:55 PM (IST)

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and producer Bhushan Kumar on Thursday announced their new film Operation Sindoor. The makers revealed that the film is inspired by the codename of India’s targeted military strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri)

Film Based On Real Events And A Book

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, the filmmaker posted a detailed note revealing that Operation Sindoor is based on the book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan by K. J. S. Dhillon, also known as ‘Tiny’ Dhillon.

In his note, Agnihotri wrote that he and Bhushan Kumar have come together to bring this story to the big screen, one that redefined security dynamics in the subcontinent and exposed what he described as "Pakistan’s nuclear bluff." He added that the film is rooted in real events following the Pahalgam attack and is backed by extensive ground research conducted in collaboration with multiple wings of the Indian Armed Forces.

He emphasised that the film aims not just to create noise, but to confront reality with facts, clarity, and the power of cinema.

Vivek Agnihotri On The Vision Behind The Film

Speaking about the project, Agnihotri said he has always believed in telling stories that may feel uncomfortable but are necessary. He expressed his intent to present a narrative of bravery, professionalism, and strategic intelligence with complete honesty, while also delivering an engaging cinematic experience.

He further revealed that the team conducted in-depth, ground-level research in association with various divisions of the Indian Army. According to him, the goal is not only to show 'what' happened, but also to explain 'how' and 'why' it happened, adding that the real story is far more complex and precise than what is publicly known.

Production Details

Operation Sindoor will be produced under the banners of T-Series and I Am Buddha Productions, with Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri set to direct the film.

As of now, details regarding the cast, release date, and other key aspects of the film have not been disclosed.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Vaishnavi Shivam

Vaishnavi is a passionate lifestyle and health writer with a flair for crafting stories that are relatable, informative, and engaging. She often explores themes rooted in Indian culture, wellness, festivals, and seasonal living. A state-level karate player, Vaishnavi believes in discipline both on and off the mat. Outside of work, she finds joy in sketching — a calming hobby she embraces for the sheer love of it, not perfection.
Read More
Published at : 26 Mar 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Operation Sindoor Operation Sindoor Movie Announced Vivek Agnihotri New Movie Bhushan Kumar Film
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
'Operation Sindoor' Announced: Bhushan Kumar And Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Team Up For Real-Life Inspired Film
'Operation Sindoor' Announced: Bhushan Kumar And Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri Team Up For Real-Life Inspired Film
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao And Sanya Malhotra's Film 'Toaster' Finally Gets A Release Date: When And Where To Watch
Rajkummar Rao And Sanya Malhotra's Film 'Toaster' Finally Gets A Release Date: When And Where To Watch
Entertainment
‘Never Imagined Pro-Level Short Film During War’: Vinod Kapri Reacts To AI Video On Epstein Files, Trump And Netanyahu
‘Never Imagined Pro-Level Short Film During War’: Vinod Kapri Reacts To AI Video On Epstein Files, Trump And Netanyahu
Entertainment
The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection: Film Sees Decline Amid Strong Competition, Eyes ₹42 Crore Finish
The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection: Film Sees Decline Amid Strong Competition, Eyes ₹42 Crore Finish
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East Crisis: Iran’s Ballistic Missile Strike on UAE Escalates War, Casualties Reported in Abu Dhabi
War Update: US Prepares Ground War Option as Iran Conflict Risks Major Escalation
Strike Alert: Hezbollah Strikes Israel Amid Two-Front War, US May Plan Ground Operation in Iran
Breaking News: Iran’s Cluster Bomb Attack Devastates Central Israel
Cluster Strike: Iran Launches Cluster Bomb Attack on Israel Amid Failing Ceasefire Talks
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | West Bengal 2026: Cracks In Mamata’s Minority Fortress?
Opinion
Embed widget