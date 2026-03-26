Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and producer Bhushan Kumar on Thursday announced their new film Operation Sindoor. The makers revealed that the film is inspired by the codename of India’s targeted military strikes on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri)

Film Based On Real Events And A Book

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, the filmmaker posted a detailed note revealing that Operation Sindoor is based on the book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan by K. J. S. Dhillon, also known as ‘Tiny’ Dhillon.

In his note, Agnihotri wrote that he and Bhushan Kumar have come together to bring this story to the big screen, one that redefined security dynamics in the subcontinent and exposed what he described as "Pakistan’s nuclear bluff." He added that the film is rooted in real events following the Pahalgam attack and is backed by extensive ground research conducted in collaboration with multiple wings of the Indian Armed Forces.

He emphasised that the film aims not just to create noise, but to confront reality with facts, clarity, and the power of cinema.

Vivek Agnihotri On The Vision Behind The Film

Speaking about the project, Agnihotri said he has always believed in telling stories that may feel uncomfortable but are necessary. He expressed his intent to present a narrative of bravery, professionalism, and strategic intelligence with complete honesty, while also delivering an engaging cinematic experience.

He further revealed that the team conducted in-depth, ground-level research in association with various divisions of the Indian Army. According to him, the goal is not only to show 'what' happened, but also to explain 'how' and 'why' it happened, adding that the real story is far more complex and precise than what is publicly known.

Production Details

Operation Sindoor will be produced under the banners of T-Series and I Am Buddha Productions, with Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri set to direct the film.

As of now, details regarding the cast, release date, and other key aspects of the film have not been disclosed.