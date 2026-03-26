Can't Log In To Twitter? A Major Outage Is Hitting Users Right Now

Twitter Down: It seems something is not right with X (formerly Twitter) today, and users are feeling it first hand. The platform has gone down for many, making it difficult to log in or even refresh feeds. For people who rely on it for updates, it has suddenly become a waiting game. Many opened the app expecting the usual scroll, but were met with errors instead.

As reports started coming in quickly, it became clear that this was not a small glitch but a widespread outage affecting users across several regions, leaving many frustrated and confused.

What Issues Are Users Facing During The X Outage?

According to Downdetector, X has received over 1500 reports from users facing problems. Most complaints are related to login failures and feeds not loading properly. Some users are also seeing error messages while trying to access the platform.

The outage appears to have hit without warning, leaving users unsure about what went wrong. Since there has been no official update yet, people are relying on third party trackers to understand the scale of the issue, and many say they are stuck refreshing screens repeatedly.

Which Indian Cities Are Affected By The X Outage?

The disruption is not limited to one place and seems to be affecting multiple cities in India. Reports suggest that users in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Chennai are among those facing issues.





This shows that the outage is spread across major regions, making it a larger problem rather than a local one. Until X shares an official statement, users can only wait and hope for the service to return to normal soon, as many continue to face disruptions.