Imran Khan’s Son Qasim Appeals To UNHRC, Raises Alarm Over Former PM’s Health & Detention

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Imran Khan, former Pakistan cricket captain and Prime Minister, has once again come under global scrutiny after his son Qasim Khan approached the United Nations Human Rights Council over his ongoing imprisonment, urging intervention in his father’s case. The former cricketer-turned-politician has been behind bars since 2023, following multiple convictions, including corruption charges that resulted in a lengthy prison sentence for both him and his wife.

Qasim Khan Raises Concerns At UNHRC

Speaking before the UNHRC, Qasim Khan highlighted what he described as worsening conditions and a broader climate of repression in Pakistan. He voiced strong concerns about his father’s treatment and the political environment in the country.

"I am deeply concerned by the alarming rise of intolerance and persecution in Pakistan. We are witnessing a systematic campaign to dehumanize and silence specific segments of the population."

He further added, "My father, Imran Khan, has been in prison for nearly 1,000 days. He is the primary target of a regime that treats dissent not a political disagreement, but as a grave crime to be crushed. I have not seen my father in over three years. He's held in a solitary confinement cell. A cell built for death row inmates."

Health Concerns and Solitary Confinement

Qasim also drew attention to his father’s reported health issues, claiming that the former Prime Minister is being held in solitary confinement under harsh conditions.

"UN experts have warned that inhumane conditions could amount to torture. This is not neglect. Its a deliberate persecution designed to strip a human being of his dignity."

According to recent reports, Imran Khan may be experiencing vision problems in one eye, raising further alarm among his supporters and family.

Why Imran Khan Was Imprisoned

Imran Khan, who served as Pakistan’s Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022, was removed from office following a no-confidence vote amid escalating tensions with the country’s military establishment. After his ouster, multiple legal cases were filed against him.

He has been lodged in Adiala Jail since August 2023. Among the most notable cases is the Al-Qadir Trust case, in which he was handed a 14-year prison sentence over allegations of corruption and misuse of funds. Additional cases related to state matters and protests have further complicated his legal situation.

Before entering politics, Imran Khan was celebrated globally for his cricketing achievements, most notably leading Pakistan to victory in the 1992 World Cup.