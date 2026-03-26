Rinku Singh Thanks Yogi Adityanath In Video: Watch Why

In a viral video shared on March 25, 2026, Indian cricket star Rinku Singh expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The tribute follows a "double bonanza" for the cricketer just days before the start of IPL 2026.

The primary reason for the video was Rinku's official appointment as a Regional Sports Officer by the Uttar Pradesh government.

A Gazetted Role: As an RSO, Rinku is now a Class-2 gazetted officer. He will be responsible for nurturing grassroots talent and overseeing sports infrastructure in the state.

Salary & Perks: The position carries a monthly salary of approximately ₹70,000-₹80,000, though the BCCI and state government have clarified his primary focus remains his active cricket career.

Watch Video

उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा ₹3 करोड़ की सम्मान राशि और क्षेत्रीय क्रीड़ा अधिकारी के रूप में दायित्व सौंपे जाने पर Rinku Singh ने जताया आभार। 🙏🇮🇳



मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ का दिल से धन्यवाद, इस सम्मान और विश्वास के लिए 💫



यह उपलब्धि और जिम्मेदारी, दोनों ही आगे और बेहतर करने की… pic.twitter.com/WIHGMgi8mq — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) March 26, 2026

Financial Reward of ₹3 Crore

In addition to the job offer, the UP government honored Rinku with a cash prize of ₹3 crore. This reward recognizes his stellar contributions to Indian cricket, specifically his role in India's 2026 T20 World Cup victory and his Asian Games gold medal.

Why the Video?

Rinku Singh was unable to attend the official appointment letter distribution ceremony held at Lok Bhavan, Lucknow, on March 24.

IPL Commitments: He was already stationed at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pre-season camp.

The Message: In the video, Rinku apologized for his absence and promised to visit the Chief Minister personally after the IPL to seek his blessings and formally collect his joining letter.

Week of Milestones

The government job capped off an extraordinary 48 hours for the Aligarh-born cricketer. On the same day his appointment was announced, KKR officially named Rinku Singh as their Vice-Captain for the 2026 season, serving as deputy to Ajinkya Rahane.

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