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HomeSportsIPLRinku Singh Thanks Yogi Adityanath In Video: Watch Why

Rinku Singh Thanks Yogi Adityanath In Video: Watch Why

In addition to the job offer, the UP government honored Rinku with a cash prize of ₹3 crore.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 11:10 AM (IST)

In a viral video shared on March 25, 2026, Indian cricket star Rinku Singh expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The tribute follows a "double bonanza" for the cricketer just days before the start of IPL 2026.

The primary reason for the video was Rinku's official appointment as a Regional Sports Officer by the Uttar Pradesh government.

A Gazetted Role: As an RSO, Rinku is now a Class-2 gazetted officer. He will be responsible for nurturing grassroots talent and overseeing sports infrastructure in the state.

Salary & Perks: The position carries a monthly salary of approximately ₹70,000-₹80,000, though the BCCI and state government have clarified his primary focus remains his active cricket career.

Watch Video

Financial Reward of ₹3 Crore

In addition to the job offer, the UP government honored Rinku with a cash prize of ₹3 crore. This reward recognizes his stellar contributions to Indian cricket, specifically his role in India's 2026 T20 World Cup victory and his Asian Games gold medal.

Why the Video?

Rinku Singh was unable to attend the official appointment letter distribution ceremony held at Lok Bhavan, Lucknow, on March 24.

IPL Commitments: He was already stationed at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pre-season camp.

The Message: In the video, Rinku apologized for his absence and promised to visit the Chief Minister personally after the IPL to seek his blessings and formally collect his joining letter.

Week of Milestones

The government job capped off an extraordinary 48 hours for the Aligarh-born cricketer. On the same day his appointment was announced, KKR officially named Rinku Singh as their Vice-Captain for the 2026 season, serving as deputy to Ajinkya Rahane.

Also on ABP Live | IPL 2026: Two Captains Who Haven't Played A T20 In Nearly A Year

Also on ABP Live | 'Most People Laughed...': Vijay Mallya Reacts To Royal Challengers Bangalore's Historic Deal

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Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rinku Singh express gratitude to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath?

Rinku Singh thanked CM Yogi Adityanath for his official appointment as a Regional Sports Officer and a ₹3 crore cash prize from the Uttar Pradesh government.

What is Rinku Singh's new role in the Uttar Pradesh government?

He has been appointed as a Regional Sports Officer (RSO), a Class-2 gazetted officer responsible for nurturing grassroots talent and overseeing sports infrastructure.

What financial rewards did Rinku Singh receive?

Rinku Singh received a cash prize of ₹3 crore from the UP government to recognize his contributions to Indian cricket.

Why couldn't Rinku Singh attend his official appointment ceremony?

He was unable to attend due to his commitments at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pre-season camp for IPL 2026.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rinku Singh KKR Yogi Adityanath IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE KOlkata Knight Riders
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