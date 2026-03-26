Israeli Official Claims IRGC Navy Chief Alireza Tangsiri Killed In Bandar Abbas Strike

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Tensions across the Gulf sharpened on Thursday after Israel claimed it had carried out a strike in Bandar Abbas, reportedly killing Commodore Alireza Tangsiri, the head of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy.

The coastal city, situated close to the Strait of Hormuz, is one of Iran’s most strategically important maritime centres. According to an Israeli official cited by The Jerusalem Post, the strike specifically targeted Tangsiri, who had been leading the IRGC Navy since 2018. If confirmed, the development would mark a major setback for Iran’s military command during a period of heightened regional hostilities.

Veteran Commander With Hardline Stance

Tangsiri was considered a seasoned naval figure within Iran’s security establishment, having first gained prominence during the Iran-Iraq War. Before assuming overall command, he led the IRGC Navy’s 1st Naval District in Bandar Abbas.

He was appointed to head the force by Ali Khamenei in August 2018. Over the years, Tangsiri became known for his strong rhetoric against the United States and Israel. In 2007, he warned that Iran would “chase” US forces “even to the Gulf of Mexico” if provoked. In 2016, following the detention of US sailors in Iranian waters, he described the episode as “U.S. forces surrendering to Iran.”

More recently, he played a prominent role in showcasing Iran’s naval capabilities. In February 2025, he unveiled the country’s first drone carrier, calling it the “largest naval military project” in Iran’s history. In subsequent remarks, he warned adversaries that they would be “sent to the depths of hell” if they challenged Iran’s position, and in April 2025 declared the US Navy “incapable” of contesting Iran’s maritime influence.

Conflict Expands Across Multiple Fronts

The reported strike comes amid escalating tensions involving Israel on multiple fronts. Along its northern border, Israeli forces are engaged in clashes with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

Israeli authorities confirmed that one of their soldiers was killed during operations in the region, bringing total fatalities in that theatre to three since early March. The simultaneous developments suggest a widening arc of confrontation, with Israel conducting operations both near and far from its borders.

No Official Confirmation From Tehran Yet

Despite Israel’s assertion, Iran has not officially confirmed the death of Tangsiri. The absence of a statement from Iranian authorities has left room for uncertainty, and independent verification of the claim is still awaited.

Even so, the report has already triggered speculation about its potential impact on Iran’s naval command structure and its strategic posture in the Gulf. Analysts say that if confirmed, the loss of such a senior commander could have significant operational and symbolic consequences.