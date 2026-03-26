Iran Claims It Targeted US F-18, Releases Video; Pentagon Says 'No Aircraft Was Hit'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed it successfully struck a US F/A-18 fighter jet near Chabahar along the Gulf of Oman, releasing a video that rapidly spread across social media platforms.

The footage appears to show a fighter aircraft in flight before a sudden flash disrupts its trajectory. Moments later, what looks like a pilot ejecting with a parachute can be seen descending. The clip was further amplified by the Iranian Consulate in Mumbai.

Iran Escalates Claims On US Presence

Iranian rhetoric intensified further as Armed Forces spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari alleged that American military bases across the region had been “eliminated” and claimed that US commanders had fled. He also called on civilians to report the whereabouts of US personnel, as per reports.

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announces that it has successfully targeted an American F-18 fighter jet.



Follow Press TV on Telegram: https://t.co/LWoNSpkc2J pic.twitter.com/E9nRJgnla3 — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) March 25, 2026

This is not the first such assertion from Tehran. Earlier this month, the IRGC claimed it had downed a US F-15 near Iran’s southeastern border and later said it had struck an F-35 stealth jet over central Iran. Both claims were denied by CENTCOM, although reports suggested that one aircraft had made an emergency landing after sustaining damage.

US Denies Claim, Calls It False

The US military swiftly rejected the assertion. United States Central Command issued a firm denial, dismissing the video and accompanying claims as inaccurate.

In a statement posted on X, CENTCOM said: “No US fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran.”

🚫FALSE: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a U.S. F/A-18 fighter was struck over Chabahar using new advanced air defense systems.



✅TRUE: No U.S. fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran. pic.twitter.com/I25QFjYo0l — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 25, 2026

The contradiction highlights the deepening information battle between Tehran and Washington, with both sides presenting sharply different accounts of developments in the region.

Diplomatic Stakes Rise Amid Military Tensions

The competing narratives come at a sensitive moment, as Iran reviews a proposal from the United States aimed at de-escalating the Gulf conflict. Tehran has so far signalled hesitation toward direct negotiations, citing internal political pressures.

Speaking in Washington, Donald Trump said Iranian leaders “want to make a deal so badly” but are constrained by domestic concerns. According to reports, the proposal—conveyed through Pakistan—includes conditions such as dismantling highly enriched uranium stockpiles, halting enrichment activities, limiting ballistic missile development, and scaling back regional support networks.

Meanwhile, Karoline Leavitt warned that the US could intensify military action if Iran rejects Washington’s assessment of the situation.