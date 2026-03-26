Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIran Claims It Targeted US F-18, Releases Video; Pentagon Says 'No Aircraft Was Hit'

Iran Claims It Targeted US F-18, Releases Video; Pentagon Says 'No Aircraft Was Hit'

Iran claims it downed a US F/A-18 jet near Chabahar, but CENTCOM denies it, calling the viral video misinformation amid rising Iran-US tensions.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 08:47 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has claimed it successfully struck a US F/A-18 fighter jet near Chabahar along the Gulf of Oman, releasing a video that rapidly spread across social media platforms.

The footage appears to show a fighter aircraft in flight before a sudden flash disrupts its trajectory. Moments later, what looks like a pilot ejecting with a parachute can be seen descending. The clip was further amplified by the Iranian Consulate in Mumbai.

Iran Escalates Claims On US Presence

Iranian rhetoric intensified further as Armed Forces spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari alleged that American military bases across the region had been “eliminated” and claimed that US commanders had fled. He also called on civilians to report the whereabouts of US personnel, as per reports.

This is not the first such assertion from Tehran. Earlier this month, the IRGC claimed it had downed a US F-15 near Iran’s southeastern border and later said it had struck an F-35 stealth jet over central Iran. Both claims were denied by CENTCOM, although reports suggested that one aircraft had made an emergency landing after sustaining damage.

US Denies Claim, Calls It False

The US military swiftly rejected the assertion. United States Central Command issued a firm denial, dismissing the video and accompanying claims as inaccurate.

In a statement posted on X, CENTCOM said: “No US fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran.”

The contradiction highlights the deepening information battle between Tehran and Washington, with both sides presenting sharply different accounts of developments in the region.

Diplomatic Stakes Rise Amid Military Tensions

The competing narratives come at a sensitive moment, as Iran reviews a proposal from the United States aimed at de-escalating the Gulf conflict. Tehran has so far signalled hesitation toward direct negotiations, citing internal political pressures.

Speaking in Washington, Donald Trump said Iranian leaders “want to make a deal so badly” but are constrained by domestic concerns. According to reports, the proposal—conveyed through Pakistan—includes conditions such as dismantling highly enriched uranium stockpiles, halting enrichment activities, limiting ballistic missile development, and scaling back regional support networks.

Meanwhile, Karoline Leavitt warned that the US could intensify military action if Iran rejects Washington’s assessment of the situation.

Related Video

Breaking News: 26 Days of Middle East War – Trump Claims “Precious Gift” from Iran, Tehran Denies Talks

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Iran claim to shoot down a US fighter jet?

Yes, the IRGC claimed it successfully struck a US F/A-18 fighter jet near Chabahar along the Gulf of Oman and released video footage.

Did the US confirm Iran's claim about the fighter jet?

No, the US military swiftly rejected the assertion. CENTCOM issued a denial, stating that no US fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran.

Has Iran made similar claims before?

Yes, earlier this month the IRGC claimed it downed a US F-15 and an F-35, both of which were denied by CENTCOM.

What is the current diplomatic situation regarding Iran and the US?

The competing narratives come at a sensitive moment as Iran reviews a US proposal aimed at de-escalating the Gulf conflict.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 26 Mar 2026 08:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel Conflict US F18 Targeted
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Iran Claims It Targeted US F-18, Releases Video; Pentagon Says 'No Aircraft Was Hit'
Iran Claims It Targeted US F-18, Releases Video; Pentagon Says 'No Aircraft Was Hit'
World
'India Can't Be A Broker Nation Like Pakistan': Jaishankar Rejects Mediation Push At All-Party Meet
'India Can't Be A Broker Nation Like Pakistan': Jaishankar At All-Party Meet
World
Melania Trump presents humanoid AI robot that speaks Bengali, 10 other languages
Melania Trump presents humanoid AI robot that speaks Bengali, 10 other languages
World
16 dead after bus plunges into river in Bangladesh, search on for missing
16 dead after bus plunges into river in Bangladesh, search on for missing
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: 26 Days of Middle East War – Trump Claims “Precious Gift” from Iran, Tehran Denies Talks
Breaking: Trump Claims “Precious Gift” from Iran Amid War, Tehran Rejects Peace Talks
Breaking: Iran Rejects Pakistan Mediation, Refuses Peace Talks Venue in Islamabad
Breaking: Iran Strikes Back as US and Israel Suffer Heavy Losses in Escalating Conflict
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Cancels Kerala Visit After Sonia Gandhi Hospitalized
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Kunwar Pushpendra Pratap Singh
Dr Kunwar Pushpendra Pratap Singh
OPINION | Iran War Turning Into Long Conflict: What It Means For India And Why It Matters
Opinion
Embed widget