Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeOpinionOPINION | West Bengal 2026: Cracks In Mamata’s Minority Fortress?

OPINION | West Bengal 2026: Cracks In Mamata’s Minority Fortress?

By : Dr Prosenjit Nath, Dr Prosenjit Nath | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 09:48 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Changing ground realities, identity politics fatigue, and governance aspirations may reshape Muslim voting patterns. As Mamata Banerjee heads into the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, the political landscape she once dominated with confidence appears far less predictable. 

For over a decade, her party, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), has relied on a consolidated minority vote bank, particularly among Muslims, who make up nearly 27% of the state’s population. In 2021, despite visible attempts at division, this bloc largely stayed intact, ensuring her sweeping victory against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

However, 2026 is not 2021. A mix of structural, political, and psychological shifts suggests that the Muslim vote in Bengal may no longer be as unified or predictable as before.

Fragmentation Factors: SIR and New Alliances

One major development is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Though presented as a routine exercise, it has sparked debate around illegal immigration, especially from Bangladesh. The BJP has alleged that successive TMC governments enabled undocumented migrants to obtain identity documents, thereby influencing electoral outcomes.

While Banerjee has dismissed these claims as divisive, the potential impact of SIR remains significant. Even a partial removal of alleged ineligible voters could alter the electoral balance in districts like Murshidabad, Malda, and Uttar Dinajpur -- long considered TMC strongholds.

Adding to this is the emergence of new political challengers. The alliance between Humayun Kabir and Asaduddin Owaisi introduces a fresh dynamic. Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), despite limited success in Bengal earlier, has demonstrated its ability to split minority votes in states like Bihar. Kabir’s push for stronger Muslim political representation directly challenges TMC’s traditional positioning and may resonate with younger voters focused on jobs, education, and development.

Shifting Voter Behaviour and 2026 Outlook

While earlier experiments like Abbas Siddiqui’s alliance with the Left and Congress in 2021 failed to dent TMC’s dominance, the current political context is more fragmented. Anti-incumbency, governance fatigue, and local issues are gradually weakening the emotional cohesion that once unified minority voters.

Trends from states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar suggest a broader shift towards more pragmatic voting, driven by governance and development rather than identity alone. If replicated in Bengal, this could erode TMC’s long-standing advantage.

For the BJP, this presents an opportunity. Its “double-engine government” pitch, highlighting alignment between the Centre and the state, aims to appeal to aspirational voters across communities. If effectively communicated, it could gain traction beyond its traditional base.

That said, Mamata Banerjee remains a formidable political force. Her ability to frame issues like the SIR as targeting minorities and to position herself as their protector could still consolidate support. However, the 2026 election may hinge less on loyalty and more on choice. Even partial fragmentation of the Muslim vote could significantly reshape Bengal’s electoral landscape.

The shift, if it happens, is unlikely to be sudden. But the signs of change are visible. The real question is whether they will translate into a decisive electoral shift or remain a temporary disruption. One thing is clear -- Mamata Banerjee can no longer afford complacency.

(The writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author)

[Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP News Network Pvt Ltd.]

Published at : 26 Mar 2026 09:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Elections 2026 BEngal News Election Corner
View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement
Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending News

ABP Premium

Videos

Breaking News: 26 Days of Middle East War – Trump Claims “Precious Gift” from Iran, Tehran Denies Talks
Breaking: Trump Claims “Precious Gift” from Iran Amid War, Tehran Rejects Peace Talks
Breaking: Iran Rejects Pakistan Mediation, Refuses Peace Talks Venue in Islamabad
Breaking: Iran Strikes Back as US and Israel Suffer Heavy Losses in Escalating Conflict
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Cancels Kerala Visit After Sonia Gandhi Hospitalized

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | West Bengal 2026: Cracks In Mamata’s Minority Fortress?
Opinion
Embed widget