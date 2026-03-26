OPINION | West Bengal 2026: Cracks In Mamata’s Minority Fortress?

Changing ground realities, identity politics fatigue, and governance aspirations may reshape Muslim voting patterns. As Mamata Banerjee heads into the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, the political landscape she once dominated with confidence appears far less predictable.

For over a decade, her party, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), has relied on a consolidated minority vote bank, particularly among Muslims, who make up nearly 27% of the state’s population. In 2021, despite visible attempts at division, this bloc largely stayed intact, ensuring her sweeping victory against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

However, 2026 is not 2021. A mix of structural, political, and psychological shifts suggests that the Muslim vote in Bengal may no longer be as unified or predictable as before.

Fragmentation Factors: SIR and New Alliances

One major development is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Though presented as a routine exercise, it has sparked debate around illegal immigration, especially from Bangladesh. The BJP has alleged that successive TMC governments enabled undocumented migrants to obtain identity documents, thereby influencing electoral outcomes.

While Banerjee has dismissed these claims as divisive, the potential impact of SIR remains significant. Even a partial removal of alleged ineligible voters could alter the electoral balance in districts like Murshidabad, Malda, and Uttar Dinajpur -- long considered TMC strongholds.

Adding to this is the emergence of new political challengers. The alliance between Humayun Kabir and Asaduddin Owaisi introduces a fresh dynamic. Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), despite limited success in Bengal earlier, has demonstrated its ability to split minority votes in states like Bihar. Kabir’s push for stronger Muslim political representation directly challenges TMC’s traditional positioning and may resonate with younger voters focused on jobs, education, and development.

Shifting Voter Behaviour and 2026 Outlook

While earlier experiments like Abbas Siddiqui’s alliance with the Left and Congress in 2021 failed to dent TMC’s dominance, the current political context is more fragmented. Anti-incumbency, governance fatigue, and local issues are gradually weakening the emotional cohesion that once unified minority voters.

Trends from states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar suggest a broader shift towards more pragmatic voting, driven by governance and development rather than identity alone. If replicated in Bengal, this could erode TMC’s long-standing advantage.

For the BJP, this presents an opportunity. Its “double-engine government” pitch, highlighting alignment between the Centre and the state, aims to appeal to aspirational voters across communities. If effectively communicated, it could gain traction beyond its traditional base.

That said, Mamata Banerjee remains a formidable political force. Her ability to frame issues like the SIR as targeting minorities and to position herself as their protector could still consolidate support. However, the 2026 election may hinge less on loyalty and more on choice. Even partial fragmentation of the Muslim vote could significantly reshape Bengal’s electoral landscape.

The shift, if it happens, is unlikely to be sudden. But the signs of change are visible. The real question is whether they will translate into a decisive electoral shift or remain a temporary disruption. One thing is clear -- Mamata Banerjee can no longer afford complacency.

(The writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author)

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