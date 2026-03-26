‘Race-Swapping Snape?’ Harry Potter Trailer Sparks Debate As Paapa Essiedu Casting Divides Fans

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The first glimpse of HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series has ignited excitement worldwide, but not without controversy. While fans welcomed a return to the Wizarding World ahead of its Christmas 2026 premiere, one casting choice has quickly become the centre of intense online discussion.

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New Faces, Familiar Characters

The reboot introduces a fresh cast, with Dominic McLaughlin stepping into the role of Harry Potter, alongside Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger.

The ensemble also includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall, Nick Frost as Hagrid, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, and Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley.

Snape Casting Divides Opinion

At the heart of the debate is the casting of Paapa Essiedu as Professor Severus Snape. The character was previously portrayed by Alan Rickman in the original films.

Following the trailer’s release, social media platforms were flooded with reactions, with some users questioning the decision and its impact on the story’s interpretation.

Fans Voice Strong Reactions

Several viewers took to social media to express their opinions, with responses ranging from disappointment to criticism.

I’m sorry, but this is just ridiculous. Race swapping Snape and most of the students, including Hermione, completely kills the immersion in HBO’s Harry Potter show.



Snape was written as a thin, greasy haired man with a pale, sneering face. Turning the story into one about… https://t.co/1gM8bW2aON pic.twitter.com/jJw7Tr28r3 — Severus Chud (@SeverusChud) March 25, 2026

One user wrote, “I’m sorry, but this is just ridiculous. Race swapping Snape and most of the students, including Hermione, completely kills the immersion in HBO’s Harry Potter show. Snape was written as a thin, greasy haired man with a pale, sneering face. Turning the story into one about racism destroys its internal themes, and ruins the story.”

The producers can’t even comprehend the harm of turning Snape black because of woke madness.

James Potter is stereotypical English, white character, and he constantly bullies Snape. And who is Snape? A black character portrayed as a freak.

For being woke, you turned James Potter,… — Bᴀğış Cᴀɴ Rᴏɴᴀ (@bcrona) February 10, 2026

Another wrote, “The producers can’t even comprehend the harm of turning Snape black because of woke madness. James Potter is stereotypical English, white character, and he constantly bullies Snape. And who is Snape? A black character portrayed as a freak. For being woke, you turned James Potter, even Lily, into a racist. Congratulations. ”

You’re telling me a black man was the closest actor they could find to Snape in the whole world??



He has a literal clone just walking about and you cast a black guy?!?! pic.twitter.com/17NUxSDwcC — Nicole Arbour (@NicoleArbour) March 8, 2025

A third added, “You’re telling me a black man was the closest actor they could find to Snape in the whole world?? He has a literal clone just walking about and you cast a black guy?!?! ”

Out of all the characters in the Harry Potter universe, HBO decided to ruin one of the absolute best by race-swapping him in the upcoming Harry Potter show. Feeling sorry for the actor who is playing Snape in it. pic.twitter.com/ik4LhEwGD0 — R Ranjan Yadav (@yadavrranjan777) March 25, 2026

Another comment read, “Out of all the characters in the Harry Potter universe, HBO decided to ruin one of the absolute best by race-swapping him in the upcoming Harry Potter show. Feeling sorry for the actor who is playing Snape in it.”

This is so exceptionally stupid. Please stop with the race swapping of everything for the sake of diversity. In the case of Snape, making him black literally changes the subtext of his entire story! https://t.co/a00tS7z9z0 — Corey Walker 🇺🇸 (@CoreyWriting) March 7, 2025

One more user tweeted, “This is so exceptionally stupid. Please stop with the race swapping of everything for the sake of diversity. In the case of Snape, making him black literally changes the subtext of his entire story!”

Faithful Adaptation Expectations

The backlash appears to stem largely from expectations that the new series would closely follow J.K. Rowling’s original books. Many fans had anticipated casting choices that closely resembled earlier descriptions and portrayals.

In the novels, Snape is described with distinct physical features, and for some viewers, this has shaped a fixed image of the character over the years.

While reactions remain divided, the discussion highlights how deeply audiences connect with iconic characters. As anticipation builds for the series, the conversation around casting choices continues to grow, raising questions about adaptation, interpretation, and evolving storytelling in modern television.